Pittsburgh CLO Announces the Cast Of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL, Starring Michael Cerveris

Pittsburgh CLO has announced casting for the 31st annual production of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL, December 9-23 at the historic Byham Theater. This year's production directed by Scott Evans will feature lavish costumes and thrilling effects.

Pittsburgh CLO also welcomes two time Tony winner, Michael Cerveris, to town in the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge. Tickets are now available by calling 412-456-6666 or online at PittsburghCLO.org.

MEET THE CAST:

MICHAEL CERVERIS (Ebenezer Scrooge) is a two-time Tony Award winning actor for his roles as "Bruce Bechdel" in FUN HOME, for which he also received the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Actor, and as "John Wilkes Booth" in ASSASSINS. He has also garnered Tony Award nominations for his roles in EVITA, LOVEMUSIK, SWEENEY TODD, and THE WHO'S TOMMY. He can currently be seen on television as "Watson" in the HBO series THE GILDED AGE. He can also be seen as "Assistant Director Gunn" in the most recent season of the Netflix series MINDHUNTER and in HBO's THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA. He is most recognizable to television audiences for his roles as "James Castro" on CBS' THE GOOD WIFE, "Ramses IV" on Amazon's THE TICK, "Professor Pyg" on FOX's GOTHAM, as "Marvin Frey" on HBO's TREME and as the "Observer" on FOX's FRINGE. His film credits include the cult hits STAKE LAND, CIRQUE DU FREAK: THE VAMPIRE'S ASSISTANT, and THE MEXICAN opposite James Gandolfini with Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts. Cerveris also has an extensive career as a musician. He has sung with the New York City Opera and the New York Philharmonic, and at venues including Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and New Orleans' JazzFest. He was the guitarist in punk icon Bob Mould's touring band on his US/UK tour and has shared stages with Pete Townshend, Frank Black of the Pixies, The Breeders, Teenage Fan Club and Stone Temple Pilots. He has released two solo albums, Dog Eared and Piety. He tours and records with his Americana band, Loose Cattle, who have released a live debut album, North of Houston, the vinyl Pony Girl 45, and their Christmas album Seasonal Affective Disorder.



JOHN PAUL BERRY (Town Crier, Young Scrooge, Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come) is performing at Pittsburgh CLO for the first time! He is currently studying musical theatre at Carnegie Mellon University, class of 2025.



SUSANA CORDÓN (Martha Cratchit, Young Scrooge's Schoolmate) is returning for her second year! Currently attending Carnegie Mellon University for her BFA in Musical Theatre, Susana was most recently seen as Sister Mary Robert in PCLO's production of SISTER ACT (2022) as well as PCLO's GODSPELL. Other credits include YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN (Sally), ANYTHING GOES (Reno Sweeney), and MATILDA (Miss Honey).



JOSEPH ROBERT FEDORE (Caroler, Choirmaster) is a Pittsburgh-native, some of his most recent credits include EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL (Pittsburgh Musical Theater), YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN (PCLO), MEMPHIS (Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center), and JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (The Strand Theater).



JUSTIN FORTUNATO (Fred, Businessman) is returning for his tenth year. Credits include: The Pittsburgh Public, PICT theatre, The REP, PCLO, Primestage, St. Vincent Summer theatre, and Dream Catcher theatre. He is the co-founder of Carnivale Theatrics and is currently the Producing Artistic Director of Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center. He is a proud member of Actor's Equity Association.



LISA ANN GOLDSMITH (Mrs. Cratchit) is back for her twelfth year! Recent credits include Dialect Coach for PCLO's summer production of KINKY BOOTS. Lisa Ann has appeared regionally with such companies as Arkansas Rep, Primary Stages, Human Race Theatre Company, and Theatre by the Sea, as well as many local theatres. She is the co-host of The Bardcast: It's Shakespeare, You Dick! which was the winner of the 2021 New York Shakespeare Awards for Best Podcast or Audio Play.



KAT HARKINS (Ghost of Christmas Past) (she/her) is returning for her 3rd year. Previous CLO credits include YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN (Sally Brown), PUFFS (Susie Bones), and A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL (Martha Cratchit). Kat is a Pittsburgh native where she recently got her BFA in Acting from Point Park University.



TIM HARTMAN (Charity Worker, Mr. Fezziwig, Ghost of Christmas Present, Businessman) is a native Pittsburgher, and has been professionally acting, singing, writing, cartooning, and storytelling since 1972. Though known primarily for his work on the stage, including appearances on Broadway in A TALE OF TWO CITIES and the Tony nominated FINNIAN'S RAINBOW. You will see him in the upcoming Tom Hank's film, A MAN CALLED OTTO. Tim's award winning political cartoons appear in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and 30 other Newspapers across PA.



LARA HAYHURST (Missy Watkins, Peg, Caroler) is home for the holidays with Pittsburgh CLO and A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL! Recently in Pittsburgh: SISTER ACT (PCLO, Mary Martin of Tours) and AN UNTITLED NEW PLAY BY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE (City Theater/PCLO, Justin). Up Next: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at the Fulton Theater in Lancaster, PA. Broadway, regional, and tour credits. BFA Pace University NYC.



EMMETT KENT (Tiny Tim) is grateful to return to A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL as Tiny Tim for the 3rd year! Emmett studies at the CLO Academy and is in 6th grade at West Allegheny.



DANIEL KRELL (Marley's Ghost, Young Marley, Businessman) has appeared in over 35 productions with PCLO. He's played major roles with the region's professional theatres, such as Pittsburgh Public, City Theatre, and Quantum, as well as theatres around the country, including Clarence Brown Theatre, PlayMakers Repertory, and Gateway Playhouse, among others. Dan is a veteran of many film, TV, and voice-over productions including playing Mr. McFeely opposite Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in the film A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD.



ALEX MANALO (Fan, Alice, Dance Captain) is returning for her 5th year! She is a graduate of Point Park University. Alex has worked with several theater companies around the city such as CLO, MTAP, Pittsburgh Public, Pittsburgh Playhouse, Arcade Comedy Theater, Academy Theater, and City Theatre. She is also currently the Associate Artistic Director of La Ti Do Productions Pittsburgh. When not performing, she can be found choreographing for local high schools and community theaters.



ANTHONY MARINO (Peter Cratchit) is in his first production with CLO. He was recently seen in Front Porch Theatricals production of GRAND HOTEL and WPA'S THE WIZARD OF OZ. Anthony has been seen in the films: WON'T BACK DOWN with Viola Davis and LIFE GUARD with Kristin Bell, and the A&E TV series THOSE WHO KILL. Anthony has studied at the William Esper Studio, and Stella Adler Studios in NYC.



J. ALEX NOBLE (Goose Vendor, School Master, Toy Train Vendor, Topper) is returning for a 2nd year. He has been seen on stage with Pittsburgh CLO, the CLO Cabaret, Pittsburgh Public Theater, Quantum Theater, PICT Classic Theater, West Virginia Public Theater, and Westmoreland Performing Arts. Recent Credits: ROBIN HOOD (Prince John, Little John, et al) for Pittsburgh Public Theater and THE WIZARD OF OZ (The Cowardly Lion) for Westmoreland Performing Arts.



BENJAMIN KENT PIMENTAL (Dick Wilkins) is a New York City based Pittsburgh native who is proud to be back home performing with CLO! Favorite Credits: CLIFF IN CABARET (Blackrock Theater); A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL (PCLO '09, '16-'21) and Linus in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN (PCLO); Scarecrow in THE WIZARD OF OZ (Palace Theater); Billy in BRIGHT STAR and Featured Tapper/Julian Understudy in 42ND STREET (CCM).



JERREME RODRIGUEZ (Bob Cratchit) was last seen as Rafael in CLYDE'S at City Theater. Recent credits include PCLO's KINKY BOOTS, A CHORUS LINE, and SISTER ACT, Fernando/Narrator in TEATRO VISTAS, and appeared in the three-time Jeff Award winning production of SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER. Other Pittsburgh credits: AS YOU LIKE IT (Le Beau) at PICT; PLANO (Juan), THE CURRENT WAR (William Kemmler), and LOOKING FOR VIOLETA at Quantum Theater; SWEAT at Pittsburgh Public Theater, A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL (Bob Cratchit) and A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION & THE WIZARD OF OZ AT HEINZ FIELD with Pittsburgh CLO; THE BOOK OF MERMAN (Elder Braithwait), MISS ABIGAIL'S GUIDE (Paco) opposite Paige Davis, and originated the role of Kenny in THE DOUBLE-THREAT TRIO at the CLO Cabaret; WIG OUT! (Lucian) with Pittsburgh Rep., DANCE NATION (Luke), and several shows with Pittsburgh Musical Theater. Texas Credits include HELLO, DOLLY! at Casa Manana; CHICAGO, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, and LUCKY STIFF at Austin Playhouse; AIDA with Austin Lyric Opera; and CABARET (Emcee) at Mary Moody Northern Theater. He originated the roles of Mikael/Raina in I LIKE TO BE HERE for Theater 167 in New York and was Greg in the national tour of A CHORUS LINE. He's performed with Alba Flamenco in Pittsburgh, and has written, directed, and starred in ballets - UNDEAD & THE WATCHMAKERS SONG with Ventana Ballet in Austin. He's a librettist in the BMI Musical Theater Workshop and proud alumni of Interlochen Arts Academy and Point Park University.



SAIGE SMITH (Belle) Most recently she played Letitia in City Theatre's production of CLYDE'S. SISTER ACT (Ensemble), PUFFS (Leanne), KINKY BOOTS (Pat) and A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL (Fan/Alice) with Pittsburgh CLO, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS (Greta) with Pittsburgh Public Theater, and THE TIPPING POINT with Corning Theater.



ALLAN SNYDER (Caroler, Tom Watkins, Undertaker) is returning for a second year. NYC/Tour: LES MISERABLES (Broadway), THE FANTASTICKS (off-Bway), PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (National Tour, often in the title role). Pittsburgh credits include TITANIC, THE 39 STEPS, OKLAHOMA! (Pittsburgh CLO), and numerous shows at Pittsburgh Public Theater, Pittsburgh Musical Theatre, and PICT Classic Theatre, among others.



ERIKA STRASBURG (Bess, Caroler) is back for her 10th year. Other CLO credits include TITANIC, PETER PAN, PUMP BOYS & DINETTES, RING OF FIRE, and UP & AWAY. Pittsburgh credits include Pittsburgh Public, Pittsburgh Irish & Classical Theater, City Theatre, Quantum Theatre Co, Kinetic Theatre Co, Barebones Productions, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center, St Vincent Summer Theater, and Mountain Playhouse.



TERRY WICKLINE (Mrs. Dilber, Mrs. Fezziwig) Favorite regional credits include MY FAIR LADY, OUR TOWN, THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST (Miss Prism and Lady Bracknell), MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, CRAZY FOR YOU, THE GRAPES OF WRATH, THE MUSIC MAN (Eulalie Shinn), BIG RIVER (Widow Douglas), and JEKYLL AND HYDE (Lady Beaconsfield). CLO Cabaret roles: NUNSENSE (Rev. Mother) and ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE (Louise Seger). TV: OUTSIDERS (Sally Yates).



MELESSIE CLARK (Swing) She was recently seen in the world premiere of GODDESS at Berkeley Repertory Theatre and Pittsburgh Public's TWO TRAINS RUNNING by August Wilson. Pittsburgh CLO credits include THE WIZARD OF OZ, GREASE, ROCK OF AGES, THE WEDDING SINGER, and GYPSY. Other Pittsburgh credits: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and SCHOOL GIRLS; THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY (Pittsburgh Public Theater), AN UNTITLED NEW PLAY BY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE (City Theatre/PCLO), THE CURRENT WAR (Quantum Theatre). Regional credits: A SIGN OF THE TIMES (Goodspeed Opera House and Delaware Theatre Company), DREAMGIRLS (Alhambra Theatre) and AFTER MIDNIGHT (Norwegian Cruise Lines). TV and film credits include FARM QUEENS on Great American Country, ARCHIVE 81 on Netflix and ANYTHING'S POSSIBLE directed by Billy Porter on Amazon Prime. Melessie is a proud Pittsburgh native and Point Park University alumnus.



KIARA LEE (Swing) is returning for the second year. Kiara is currently a junior Musical Theatre major at Carnegie Mellon University where she recently played in THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE (Logainne Swartzand Grubbinere). Other recent credits include GODSPELL (Player), and SISTER ACT (Michelle and Ensemble) for PCLO; THE SOUND OF MUSIC (Liesl) at Virginia Arts Festival, and CAMELOT (Ensemble and U/S Sagramore) at The Muny.



BILLY MASON (Swing) featured at Pittsburgh CLO in MAMMA MIA! (Eddie), IN THE HEIGHTS (Piragua), THE TOXIC AVENGER (Black dude), AIDA, and SOUTH PACIFIC. Most recently he starred in THE CURRENT WAR as George Westinghouse alongside Dan Krell, and as James Vanderzee in Tome Cousins's VANDERZEE.



JASON SHAVERS (Swing) was last seen as Snoopy in Pittsburgh CLO's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN. Other past CLO credits include PUFFS, GAME ON (Monty Price), PERFECT WEDDING, and FIRST DATE. Some other favorite past performances include SHREK THE MUSICAL (Donkey), THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW (Frank'N'Furter), and DREAMGIRLS (Marty). TV/Film: NOT COOL (JayJay) and FATHERS & DAUGHTERS.



Several Pittsburgh CLO Academy students will also take part in the holiday production.



MOLLY FRONTZ (Belinda Cratchit)is a Pittsburgh CLO Academy student and is excited to be performing in her first PCLO A Musical Christmas Carol. Recent credits include MATILDA, JR (Matilda) at the School for Creative & Performing Arts where she is in the 6th grade.



MILO TAYLOR-MARTIN (Daniel Cratchit) is in the 8th grade at Quaker Valley. This is his second year of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL. Recent credits include Kristoff in FROZEN, JR., Bruce in MATILDA, JR., Jack in INTO THE WOODS, JR., and Young Mikey in BOUND IN BEFORE. He also studies at the CLO Academy.



HENRY THOMAS (Wyatt Cratchit) is 10 years old, prior CLO productions include KINKY BOOTS (Young Charlie), and THE WIZARD OF OZ (Coroner). Henry is a student of the CLO Academy and South Park Children's Theatre.



SAVANNAH WILES (Melinda Cratchit) previously participated in PCLO's THE WIZARD OF OZ as well as several CLO Academy performances.