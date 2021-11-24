Pittsburgh CLO Announces The Cast Of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL

Pittsburgh CLO has announced casting for the 30th annual production of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL, December 17-23 at the Byham Theater. This year's production, directed by Scott Evans, will feature lavish costumes, thrilling effects and a talented ensemble of both new and returning performers. Broadway & TV star Richard Thomas returns to Pittsburgh CLO to lead the cast as Ebenezer Scrooge. Tickets are now available by calling 412-456-6666, online at pittsburghCLO.org or at the Theater Square Box Office.



Richard Thomas (Ebenezer Scrooge) received a Tony Award nomination for his appearance on Broadway in The Little Foxes. His other Broadway appearances include The Great Society, You Can't Take It With You, An Enemy Of The People, Race, Democracy, The Front Page, The Fifth Of July, and his professional debut at 8 years old in Sunrise At Campobello. Recent performances include the Old Globe production of Othello, the Arena Stage premiere of Camp David, and the off-Broadway revival of Incident At Vichy for which he received a Drama Desk Award nomination. Richard was recently seen on tour in the hit revival of 12 Angry Men and in the Tony Award winning play The Humans. On television, he created the roles of John-Boy on The Waltons for which he won the Emmy Award and is known for his appearances as Agent Frank Gaad on The Americans and Sanford Bensinger in Billions. He will next be seen on stage as Atticus Finch in the National Tour of To Kill a Mockingbird.

Allison Cahill (Ghost of Christmas Past) is joining CLO's A Musical Christmas Carol for her 7th season. A 1990 AEA Member. Credits include Pittsburgh CLO, Pittsburgh Public, Pittsburgh Playhouse, WV Public, St Vincent College. Favorite roles include Chicago (Roxie), Sweet Charity (Charity), West Side Story (Anita), A Chorus Line (Morales), Sister Act (Mother Superior), Annie (Miss Hannagan), and 1776 (Abigail).

Ben Cherington (Town Crier, Young Scrooge, Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come) (he/him) favorite credits include Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, and The Refuge Theatre. Ben is a graduate of the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama. bencherington.com

Justin Fortunado (Fred, Businessman) credits include: The Pittsburgh Public, PICT theatre, The REP, PCLO, Primestage, St.Vincent Summer theatre, and Dream Catcher theatre. He is the co-founder of Carrnivale Theatrics and is currently the Producing Artistic Director of Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center. He is a proud member of Actor's Equity Association.



Lisa Ann Goldsmith (Mrs. Cratchit) credits include The Wicked Witch/Miss Gulch in The Wizard of Oz at Heinz Field (PCLO) and Louisa in Oscar and Walt (Kinetic Theatre). Lisa Ann has appeared locally and regionally with such companies as Arkansas Rep, Primary Stages, Human Race Theatre Company, Theatre by the Sea, Pittsburgh CLO, Pittsburgh Public Theater, and many others. Lisa Ann is the co-host of the internationally known podcast The Bardcast: It's Shakespeare, You Dick!.

Kat Harkins (Martha Cratchit, Young Scrooge's Schoolmate) is truly overjoyed to be back on this stage, with this company, with these people. She would like to thank her friends and family for their overwhelming support over the last few very strange years.

Tim Hartman (Charity Worker, Mr. Fezziwig, Ghost of Christmas Present, Businessman), a native Pittsburgher, has been professionally acting, writing, cartooning, and storytelling since 1982. Though known primarily for his work on the local stage, Tim has also appeared on Broadway in A Tale of Two Cities and the Tony nominated Finian's Rainbow. He has also appeared in many films and commercials. Tim is also an award-winning cartoonist and storyteller. timhartman.com

Emmett Kent (Tiny Tim) is grateful to be reprising his role as Tiny Tim. He enjoyed his CLO debut as Tiny Tim in 2019. Recently, he performed in CLO's The Wizard of Oz. Emmett is a proud member of the CLO Academy where he is fortunate to have so many talented teachers.

Daniel Krell (Marley's Ghost, Young Marley, Businessman) has appeared in over 35 productions with PCLO. He's played major roles with the region's professional theaters, such as Pittsburgh Public, City Theatre, and Quantum, as well as theaters around the country, including Clarence Brown Theatre, PlayMakers Repertory and Gateway Playhouse among others. Look for Dan as Mr. McFeely opposite Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in the film A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD.

Kiara Lee (Caroler) is originally from Atlanta, Georgia, but currently resides in Pittsburgh obtaining her BFA in Musical Theatre at Carnegie Mellon University. Her most recent credits include Priscilla, Mamma Mia!, and The Sound of Music all at Clear Space Theatre Company this past summer.

Alex Manalo (Fan, Alice) is a Point Park University graduate and has performed in and around Pittsburgh since. Her most memorable credits are South Pacific (Liat), Big Fish (Mermaid), Bubbleboy (Chloe), and Khuraki (Gul). When not performing, she is teaching dance/theater or choreographing a show.

Billy Mason (Caroler, Choirmaster) has been featured at Pittsburgh CLO in Mamma Mia! (Eddie), In the Heights (Piragua), The Toxic Avenger (Black dude), Aida, and South Pacific. Most recently he starred in The Current War as George Westinghouse alongside Dan Krell, and as James Vanderzee in Tome Cousins's Vanderzee: The Picture takin' Man. @billymason07 "LDTB!!"

J. Alex Noble (Goose Vendor, School Master, Toy Train Vendor, Topper) PCLO Credits: Jameson in The Double-Threat Trio, Bunsen/Ensemble in Disney's Newsies, Topper in A Musical Christmas Carol, Avram/Ensemble in Fiddler on the Roof, Ickes in Annie, and as the understudy for Clown 1 and 2 in The 39 Steps. Most recent credit: Silas Boocock/Warden Durston in The Current War for Quantum Theater. Pittsburgh Native and PPU graduate.

Benjamin Kent Pimental (Peter Cratchit, Dick Wilkins) is a Pittsburgh/PCLO native. Favorite Credits: Cliff- Cabaret (BMA), Various- A Musical Christmas Carol '09/'16-'21 (PCLO), Scarecrow- The Wizard of Oz (Palace Theater), Dickon- The Secret Garden (SRTC), Billy- Bright Star, and Featured Tapper- 42nd Street (CCM). CCM Musical Theatre 2021. www.bkpimental.com

Jerreme Rodriguez (Bob Cratchit) was seen with CLO in A Broadway Musical Celebration, The Wizard of Oz, Double-Threat Trio, The Book of Merman, and Miss Abigail's Guide. He's worked for The Public, Quantum, City Theater, Front Porch, Pittsburgh Musical Theater, PICT, and The Rep. He was in the national tour of A Chorus Line, a librettist with BMI Musical Theater Workshop, and alumni of Interlochen Arts Academy and Point Park University. President of The American Cooperative Theatre Company. www.theACTcompany.com

Allan Snyder (Caroler, Tom Watkins, Undertaker) is returning for his fifth year in A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL. Pittsburgh credits include Pittsburgh CLO, PICT Classic Theatre, Pittsburgh Public, off the Wall, Pittsburgh Musical Theater, and Lincoln Park PAC. Broadway/off-Bway/Tour: Les Misérables, The Fantasticks, and The Phantom of the Opera (title role).

Erika Strasburg (Belle, Bess) is returning for her 8th year with A Musical Christmas Carol. Previous CLO credits include: Peter Pan, Titanic, Pump Boys & Dinettes, Up & Away, and Ring of Fire.

Terry Wickline (Mrs. Dilber, Mrs. Fezziwig) Favorite regional credits include My Fair Lady, Our Town, The Importance being Earnest (Miss Prism and Lady Bracknell), Much Ado About Nothing, The Sound of Music, Crazy For You, The Grapes of Wrath, The Music Man (Eulalie Shinn), Big River (Widow Douglas), and Jekyll and Hyde (Lady Beaconsfield). PCLO Cabaret roles: Nunsense (Rev. Mother), and Always...Patsy Cline (Louise Seger).TV: Outsiders (Sally Yates).

Susana Wickstrom (Caroler) is making her debut here at Pittsburgh CLO! Susana is earning her BFA in Musical Theater at Carnegie Mellon University and was a Resident Company member for the 2021 Summer at Forestburgh Playhouse in New York. Recent credits include You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Sally), Anything Goes (Reno), Matilda (Miss Honey), and Seussical (Gertrude).

Nick Cortazzo (Swing) Pittsburgh native, New York transplant. Baldwin Wallace Music Theatre Class of 2021. Recent credits: The Wizard of Oz (Pittsburgh CLO), Joseph...Dreamcoat (Joseph), Spring Awakening (Hanschen), Kinky Boots (Angel). More at ncortazzo.com @ncortazzo

Zoey Johnson (Swing) is a Kansas City native and currently in the CCM Musical Theatre class of 2023. Recent credits include Reza - Once (CCM), Texas - Cabaret (BMA), Eva - Bring it On (ITF). @Zoeyajohnson

Jason Shavers (Understudy) was last seen as Stephen in Pittsburgh Public Theater's Slow Food. Past CLO credits include: Game On (Monty Price), Perfect Wedding (Swing), and First Date (Swing). @jayeant



Several Pittsburgh CLO Academy students will also take part in the holiday production.



Adalyn Burgoyne (Cratchit Child) is thrilled to make her acting debut in A Musical Christmas Carol. She currently takes classes at the CLO Academy and voice lessons at The Music Note. When not singing or dancing, Adalyn competes as an elite level ninja warrior.



Rachel Grant (Cratchit Child) is returning to A Musical Christmas Carol for a third time. Credits include: The Butler Did It, Disney's The Little Mermaid, PCLO's The Wizard of Oz, and more. She's a 7th grader at Trinity Christian School and has studied at CLO Academy since 2017.

Eamonn McElfresh (Cratchit Child) a student at CAPA and The CLO Academy, recently performed in PICT's A Christmas Carol; Radio Edition and Front Porch Theatricals Fun Home.



Milo Taylor-Martin (Cratchit Child) is in the 7th grade at Quaker Valley. Recent credits include Bruce in Matilda, Jr, Jack in Into the Woods, Jr., and Young Mikey in Bound in Before. He also studies at the CLO Academy.



A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL will be presented at the Byham Theater (6th & Fort Duquesne Boulevard) December 17-23. Tickets start at $37 with half-price tickets for children 3-14, and are now available by calling 412-456-6666, online at pittsburghCLO.org or at the Theater Square Box Office.

Our dedicated staff will help you perfect your holiday outings with A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL, from choosing a nearby restaurant, to finding a pre-show drink spot. For more information on these and other group events and discounts, please call Group Sales at 412-325-1582 or email Groups@PittsburghCLO.org.