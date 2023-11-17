Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's THE NUTCRACKER Will Include Local Celebrity Guest Appearances

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) will host ten local Pittsburgh celebrities in walk-on roles during The Nutcracker this year. Each celebrity will make a guest appearance in the “Party Scene” during the first act of the production. PBT will present the holiday classic at the Benedum Center December 8-28.

“We are thrilled that local guest stars will be joining us onstage during this year's The Nutcracker,” said PBT artistic director Adam W. McKinney. “It makes our uniquely Pittsburgh version of The Nutcracker even more enjoyable and significant for Pittsburgh audiences, and allows the guest stars to show their support for the local arts.”

PBT's current version of The Nutcracker is the perfect fit for local celebrities to make cameo appearances because of its Pittsburgh-centered vibe. The Nutcracker includes more than 13 Pittsburgh connections – from Kennywood, the Kaufmann's Clock and Shadyside to the Pirates, Penguins, Mount Washington and more.

The Pittsburgh celebrities participating in cameos in The Nutcracker this year include:

*please note that guest star appearances may be subject to change



Kym Gable, KDKA-TV News Anchor - Fri., Dec. 8th at 7:00 p.m.

You can see Kym Gable on KDKA anchoring the 4:00 and 6:00 o'clock news each day. She also hosts a popular weekly segment called “On A Positive Note,” which highlights uplifting stories, inspiring people and unsung heroes in Pittsburgh. Her work in television and commercials has won her several Emmy Awards and Telly Awards. Kym is an accomplished freelance producer, speaker, confidence coach and voice actress. As an advocate for those less fortunate and in crisis, Kym's mission of community outreach is her driving force. She operates the South chapter of the non-profit support organization Inspired Women Paying It Forward, which has given local and national charities more than $600,000 since its inception. Real Estate Investor, Cryptocurrency Miner, Dancer, Singer and Martial Arts Enthusiast – Kym's motto is “You Can't Live an Extraordinary Life If You Keep Doing Ordinary Things.”

Frzy, Rapper - Sat., Dec. 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Harvey “Frzy” Daniels is a 2018 regional Emmy Award winner for his collaboration with WQED on his hip-hop version of “Won't You Be My Neighbor” and on November 1, 2023, launched his second and third albums titled Popularity and Success. Frzy is a member of the Recording Academy (which bestows the annual Grammy Awards) and is a Governor of the Board for the Philadelphia Chapter of the Recording Academy. The City of Pittsburgh was inspired to officially declare January 11, 2018, as “Frzy Day.” Since then, Frzy has become a 2020 Guinness World Record holder for longest freestyle rap at 31 hours, inspired his own Smiley Face Cookie at Eat ‘N Park and has had a mural created in his likeness by famous muralist, Jeremy Raymer. Frzy also serves on the Board of Directors of The Lindsay Theater all this while being the face of Steve Madden's “Self Made” Campaign. He has helped to raise more than $ 1 million for charities, and this year helped to increase diversity and inclusion awareness via the successful “Books to Bars” campaign with the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh. He collaborated on a historic one-night concert with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at Heinz Hall on November 8, 2023, which was the world premiere of an orchestration of the nationally-known rapper's new album, Success. Instagram @frzy, TikTok @therapperfrzy, and Facebook OfficialFrzy.



Gisele Barreto Fetterman, Advocate & Former Second Lady of PA - Sun., Dec. 10, 4:30 p.m.

Gisele Barreto Fetterman is an access and equity advocate, a hugger and the former Second Lady of Pennsylvania. Gisele is the founder of Freestore 15104, where surplus and donated goods are received and redistributed to neighbors in need. FS15104 aims to eradicate food and clothing insecurity and has inspired 13 spin-off locations and the birth of 412 Food Rescue. Gisele is the co-founder of 412FR, a community-wide effort to end hunger and reduce food waste, and has rescued tens of millions of pounds of food. She is also the co-founder of For Good PGH, a non-profit that works to advocate inclusion and inspire kindness. Its first initiative, Hello Hijab, has received both national and international praise. She is also a firefighter with Rivers Edge 113. Gisele was born in Brazil, and emigrated as a child to the US, living as an undocumented immigrant for over a decade.

Daisy Jade, Pittsburgh Today Live Reporter - Fri., Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh native Daisy Jade is a Film/TV Actress, TV Host and Producer. She is the Host and Co-Producer of Fan N'ATion, an award-winning and Emmy-nominated show on KDKA-TV/CBS Pittsburgh, highlighting Pittsburgh sports fans from all over the world. Daisy also reports for the city's lifestyle and entertainment show, Pittsburgh Today Live. Additionally, Daisy is the on-air talent for Pittsburgh's CW (WPCW-TV), representing the station at live events and producing content for their website and social media accounts. She hosts and produces the web show The CW Buzz. Fan N'ation won a Keystone Media Award for Best Regularly Scheduled News or Sports Talk Program in 2022, and has been nominated for a Mid-Atlantic Emmy.

She is a proud member of SAG-AFTRA, appearing in numerous national and regional shows, commercials and industrials since 1999. She is also involved with various film organizations in Pittsburgh, including Women in Film and Media Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Film Industry Association (PAFIA). Daisy graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theater Arts and a Film Studies Certificate.

Lindsay Ward, KDKA-TV News Anchor - Sat., Dec. 16 at 2:00 p.m.

Lindsay Ward is the Morning Anchor at KDKA-TV. She joined the station in 2019. Lindsay also does feature reporting for which she has won a first-place Keystone Media Award and has been Emmy-nominated for both her anchoring and reporting.

Lindsay is from Indiana County and an IUP graduate where she studied Communications Media and Political Science. She lives in the Pittsburgh area with her husband, Tony, and their two children, Sebastian and Aurora.

Boaz Frankel, KDKA-TV & Yinzer Backstage Series - Sat., Dec. 16 at 7:00 p.m.

Boaz Frankel is a writer, filmmaker and gardener based in Pittsburgh, PA. He's the host and producer of NEXTpittsburgh's “Yinzer Backstage Pass” series and a correspondent on KDKA's Pittsburgh Today Live. He lives in Squirrel Hill with his wife Brooke and their very cute terrier mutt, Kip.

Kristine Sorensen, KDKA-TV News Anchor - Sun., Dec. 17 at Noon p.m.

Kristine Sorensen just celebrated 20 years with KDKA-TV and currently anchors KDKA-TV News at 4 and 5 pm. She also produces special reports in partnership with Kidsburgh.org on positive things in the community for kids and families, and she also hosted Pittsburgh Today Live for 11 years.



Kristine has a Master's Degree in Journalism from Northwestern University and a Bachelor's Degree in Government with a minor in dance from the College of William and Mary. She has won numerous awards including a Mid-Atlantic Emmy Award for Features Reporting, an Edward R. Murrow journalism award and the Paramount Impact Award for her volunteer work.

Kristine studied dance since she was a child and performed with dance companies for 10 years. She served on Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Board of Directors for ten years and was the dance critic for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. She also volunteers her time with the March of Dimes, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and Variety the Children's Charity. Kristine is married to KDKA Radio host Marty Griffin. They have two daughters, Sophia and Chloe, and a son, Vincent.

Scott Blasey, Singer (Soloist & the Clarks) - Thurs., Dec. 21 at 7:00 p.m.

Scott Blasey is the lead singer, songwriter and guitarist for Pittsburgh-based rock band the Clarks. Over their 34-year career the Clarks have performed all over the country, sold more than a million albums and toured with Steely Dan and John Mayer. They performed live on the Late Show with David Letterman, the 2009 NHL Winter Classic and the Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon. Their music has been featured in movies and television shows, including the 2015 season premiere of The Simpsons.

In addition to his success with the band, Scott has found an audience as a solo artist. He's released three albums and has opened shows for rock icons Neil Young and the Beach Boys. In 2004 Scott received the Distinguished Alumni Award for Service from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and in 2020 he was inducted into the Connellsville Area High School Hall of Fame. Scott continues to perform with the Clarks, and his “Songs and Stories” shows draw rave reviews and keep him busy as a solo performer.

Ron Smiley, KDKA-TV Meteorologist - Sat., Dec. 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Ron is the meteorologist and contributor on Pittsburgh Today Live on weekday mornings. Since June 2015, Ron has been giving a local and hopefully bright outlook on the day in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania. Born a Texan, Ron grew up in Little Rock, Arkansas, after his dad retired from the Air Force. After graduating from Little Rock Catholic High, Ron pursued his degree at Arkansas Tech University. He has two daughters.

Before arriving in Pittsburgh, Ron worked in Mississippi and Arkansas, along with most recently, New Orleans and Indianapolis. He says that his love for the weather developed at a young age as he loved to hang out in the garden and talk clouds with his neighbor, Mr. Mike, an employee at the National Weather Service. Ron is a member of the American Meteorological Society and has been rewarded his AMS seal.

In Ron's free time, he loves to cook and explore with his family. You may catch him out and about on a Saturday morning running for a good cause or hanging with his family at a local park or museum.

Kyra Laubacher, Dance Media, Digital Editor - Sat., Dec. 23 at 7:00 p.m.

A proud Pittsburgh native, Kyra is the digital editor for Dance Magazine, Pointe and The Dance Edit with Dance Media Publications. She is a member of Phi Beta Kappa and graduated summa cum laude from Butler University in 2020 with a BFA in Dance Performance and a BA in English Literature. Following graduation, she danced with Eugene Ballet in Eugene, Oregon, and served as a contributing writer for Pointe prior to joining the magazine's editorial staff in May 2022.