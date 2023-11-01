Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's THE NUTCRACKER Returns To The Benedum Center This December

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) will perform the treasured holiday classic, The Nutcracker, from December 8-28 at the Benedum Center.

PBT's current production of The Nutcracker features hundreds of colorful characters in an unforgettable adventure through the Land of Enchantment, which includes:

Five stunning scenes

150 spectacular costumes

1,500 costume accessories

More than 100 artists from the professional company and PBT School

A Christmas tree that grows to 15 times its size

Sparkling falling snow

Over 30 sleight-of-hand tricks created by a professional magician

“The Nutcracker is a magical experience for families every year,” said PBT executive director Nicholas Dragga. “The stunning costumes, beloved characters and Pittsburgh touches make this performance a beloved holiday tradition.”

PBT has performed various versions of The Nutcracker annually since its inception in 1970. The current Pittsburgh-based version, based on the choreography and concept by former PBT artistic director Terrence S. Orr, has been staged at PBT for more than 20 years. The annual production also features Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's classic score as well as costume and set designs by Emmy-winning designer Zack Brown. Within the next few years, Pittsburgh audiences can expect to see a new version of The Nutcracker directed by PBT's new artistic director, Adam W. McKinney.

The three-week run includes a family-inclusive and sensory-friendly performance for audiences with autism spectrum disorder, sensory sensitivities or other individualized needs on Sunday, December 17 at 4:30 p.m.

About Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker is one of the most well-known ballets of all time, based on German author E.T.A. Hoffman's 1816 tale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King. The first ballet adaptation premiered in 1892 at the Imperial Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia. PBT has performed versions of The Nutcracker since the 1970s, and has presented Orr's Pittsburgh-inspired interpretation since 2002.

PBT's version opens with a Christmas Eve party in the early 20th-century Shadyside neighborhood, where a gift from mysterious “Uncle Drosselmeyer” sparks an adventure for young “Marie Stahlbaum.”

The story unfolds with classical ballet performances, ranging from the ethereal “Waltz of the Snowflakes” to the virtuosic dances of the Land of Enchantment. The choreography culminates with a Grand Pas de deux for the “Sugar Plum Fairy” and her “Cavalier” before the story returns to the Stahlbaum home, leaving “Marie” to wonder, “Was it all a dream?”

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's The Nutcracker is generously sponsored by Highmark, Giant Eagle and Clearview.

Theater Programs

Expand your experience at the ballet with these free PBT Education and Community Engagement programs that are open to all ticket holders.

Family Workshop | Saturday, December 9 | 12:45 p.m.

It's always easier for kids to appreciate and understand ballet with a little preparation! Join us for storytime, discovery and fun! For this program, guests enter through the Benedum Center's Stage Door, located at the back of the building at 719 Liberty Ave. Space is limited, please register.

Artist Q&A | Saturday, December 9 | after the 7 p.m. performance

Chat with PBT's talented artists about their roles in The Nutcracker. For this program, guests are seated at the front of the Orchestra section near the stage.

Ballet Workshops for Scouts | Sunday, December 10

Bring your troop to a performance of The Nutcracker, and kick it off with a pre-show ballet class at the Benedum Center. No dance experience is required for this fun, 45-minute beginners' workshop. Warm up, learn basic ballet steps and try out modified choreography from The Nutcracker. Appropriate for all scouts! Troops must purchase a minimum of eight tickets. Click here for more information.

Between December 8-28, 2023, PBT will offer 20 performances of The Nutcracker. The complete schedule can be found here. Single tickets start at $29, and are available at Click Here or 412-456-6666. Subscription packages are also available. More information is available at Click Here or by calling 412-454-9107. Groups purchasing eight or more tickets save up to 50%. More information is available at Click Here.

Teachers are also encouraged to bring their classrooms to a student matinee performance at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 8. Tickets are available at a discounted price, and bus funding is available with professional development workshop attendance. For more information about student matinees, contact Jamie Adams at groupsales@pittsburghballet.org.