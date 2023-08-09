Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Hosts Annual Ballet Under The Stars Performance at Hartwood Acres This Month

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre has announced the return of its annual Ballet Under the Stars performance on Sunday, August 20. The family-friendly event will take place at the Middle Road Concert Area in Hartwood Acres Park. The free outdoor performance is part of Allegheny County's 2023 Summer Concert Series.

“It is always a pleasure to perform our Ballet Under the Stars program at Hartwood Acres,” said Adam W. McKinney, PBT artistic director. “We absolutely love to share our work in the beautiful, outdoor venue with new audiences and, of course, PBT's loyal fans.”

Ballet Under the Stars takes place thanks in part to generous funding from Allegheny County and Green Mountain Energy. Registration for the performance is recommended. For more information about Ballet Under the Stars, visit pbt.org/hartwood.

Free Pre-show Family Activities // 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Attendees are invited to arrive early to enjoy picnics, food trucks and free kids' stations, including grab-and-go crafts, face painting, balloon art and a dance class led by PBT team members.

Picnic in the Park // 5:30-7:30 p.m.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., PBT will host a pre-show Picnic in the Park. Join fellow ballet enthusiasts and PBT's artistic director, Adam W. McKinney under the tent for drinks, dinner and the opportunity to meet PBT artists. Tickets are $100 for adults and $25 for children. Register online or call Associate Director of Development Aziza El Feil at 412-454-9127 for more information.

Free Mixed Repertory Performance // 7:30 p.m.

As the sun sets, PBT will present a mixed repertory performance featuring classical and contemporary works. The program for the performance is as follows, subject to change. Full casting information can be found here.

La Esmerelda Pas de Deux | Choreography by Jules Perrot | Staged by Alexandre Silva Artists: Ariana Chernyshev and David O'Matz



Monger Excerpts | Choreography by Barak Marshall Artists: PBT Company



Theme and Variations Excerpt | Choreography by George Balanchine | © The George Balanchine Trust Artists: Hannah Carter and Lucius Kirst



The Sleeping Beauty Act II Excerpt | Choreography by Marius Petipa Artists: Corey Bourbonniere, Erin Casale, Ariana Chernyshev, Sujanya Dhillon, Christian García Campos, Madeline Gradle, Cecilia Hernandez, Abigail Huang, Caitlyn Mendicino, Amanda Morgan, Grace Rookstool, Joanna Schmidt and Diana Yohe



Swan Lake Act II “White Swan Pas de Deux” | Choreography by Lev Ivanov | Staged by Barbara Bears Artists: Tommie Lin O'Hanlon and Colin McCaslin



Catharsis Excerpt | Choreography by Yoshiaki Nakano Artists: Corey Bourbonniere, Hannah Carter, Erin Casale, Christian García Campos, Madeline Gradle, Jack Hawn, Josiah Kauffman, Caitlyn Mendocino, Jacob Miller, Luke Mosher and Grace Rookstool

