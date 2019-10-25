Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Announces Live Music Appeal

In celebration of its 50th Anniversary Season in 2019-2020, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) will embark on a Live Music Appeal to help sustain live music at PBT performances for the next 50 years. The appeal will raise $7.2 million by 2022 to ensure that the level of live music that PBT audiences have come to expect at performances each year will continue for the next generation.

For the past nine seasons, a single individual, who has chosen to remain anonymous, has been instrumental in supporting two to three programs every season with the PBT Orchestra. In support of PBT's Live Music Appeal, this same individual has pledged a $3 million gift to double every donation made to live music over the next three years.

"It's a way for our audience to preserve the experience [of live music] for generations to come," Director of Development Christy Rowing said. "And it tells the next generation that, if you have an interest in being a classical musician, we have a venue for you to perform in."

The Live Music Appeal will be announced to PBT audiences prior to performances of "Giselle" with the PBT Orchestra from Oct. 25-27 at the Benedum Center with a video celebrating PBT's 50th Anniversary Season and remarks from PBT Music Director and Principal Conductor Charles Barker.

"Having an orchestra in the pit sets up a sense of excitement, even for people who have been going to the theater their whole lives," Barker said. "They still get a sense that something magical is about to happen."

As of Oct. 21, 2019, PBT has raised $3.7 million toward the Live Music Appeal - just over half of the total goal. While securing a live orchestra for performances of The Nutcracker is a long-term strategic goal of PBT, the Live Music Appeal will focus on sustaining two to three programs each season with the PBT Orchestra, totalling over 500 individual performances over the next 50 years.

Donations can be made via text, web or mail.





Related Articles Shows View More Pittsburgh Stories

More Hot Stories For You