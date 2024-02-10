Photos: First Look at DRAGON LADY at Pittsburgh Public Theater

The production runs through Feb. 25, 2024.
Sara Porkalob's solo cabaret musical DRAGON LADY is currently running at Pittsburgh Public Theater through Feb. 25, 2024.
Check out photos from the production below!
After Grandma Porkalob’s birthday party karaoke antics, you’ll never hear “House of the Rising Sun” or “Gangsta’s Paradise” the same way again. Broadway star Sara Porkalob belts out the funny and fearless tale of her Filipino gangster family’s sordid and often laugh-out-loud past in a musical that will have all generations buzzing.
DRAGON LADY spans musical genres, dozens of characters, births and deaths, and multiple continents. Her work defies classification and has earned her praise and recognition across the country as audiences in Boston, San Diego, Seattle, and San Francisco, have enjoyed DRAGON LADY’s tour.
Andrew Russell continues his collaboration with Porkalob as director for this production of DRAGON LADY. Russell, the former producing artistic director of the Tony Award-winning Intiman Theatre in Seattle, directed DRAGON LADY at American Repertory Theater at Harvard University in Boston, Intiman Theatre in Seattle, and Marin Theatre Company in San Francisco. He has worked as a storytelling consultant for Universal Studios and is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Drama.
Sasha Schwartz serves as scenic designer in this staging of DRAGON LADY, with Spenser Matubang as lighting designer and Erin Bednarz as sound designer. The stage manager is Kelly Haywood.
Photo Credit: Michael Henninger for Pittsburgh Public Theater
Sara Porkalob and three-piece band Hot Damn Scandal
Three-piece band Hot Damn Scandal
Sara Porkalob and three-piece band Hot Damn Scandal
