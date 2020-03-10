Photo Flash: Pittsburgh CLO Ambassadors 23rd Annual Wine Tasting

The Pittsburgh CLO Ambassadors 23rd Annual Wine Tasting and Silent Auction was held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Duquesne Club in downtown Pittsburgh. Featuring fabulous hors d'oeuvres, live music and an extensive silent auction including exclusive CLO packages, it is a once-a-year highlight.

Proceeds from this event benefit Pittsburgh CLO's Education and Outreach Programs.

Debby & Dan Booker

Sloan & Alex Overstrom

Ed & Carrie Enrietti

Von Campanella, Luke Sizemore & Heidi Balas announce raffle winners

Sueanne Zoratto, Tricia Loughran & Stephen Bloomburg

Jillian Lake, Kelly Lambert, Emily Lambert, Shannon O''Halloran & Danielle Hudson

Luke Sizemore, Lisa Perrache, Ed Enrietti & Alex Overstrom

Jim & Karen Dionise, Janet Balentine & Mark Troiano

George & Helen Spalaris, Tim McVay

Diana Kobus, Vicki Bach, Christy Kobus & Mary Kellam




