Photo Flash: First Look At Pittsburgh CLO's THE BOOK OF MERMAN

Pittsburgh CLO's exclusive engagement of the hit musical comedy THE BOOK OF MERMAN, part of the Pittsburgh CLO Kara Cabaret Series at the Greer Cabaret Theater, runs January 30 - March 8, 2020. Don't miss this incredibly original hit fresh from its side-splitting Off-Broadway run!



Two Mormon missionaries ring the doorbell of Ethel Merman and hilarity ensues in this new musical comedy. This diva-driven whirlwind features original songs and show-stopping ballads, combining one of Broadway's smash hits with the larger-than-life persona of the legendary belter Ethel Merman. Mistaking the two young men for door-to-door salesmen, Ethel welcomes the missionaries in after their frustrating day of canvassing the neighborhood for prospective converts. The result - a hilariously heartfelt journey about being true to oneself, as both the Mormons and Merman come to embrace who they really are.





