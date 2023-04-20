PITTSBURGH SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARKS Opens 19th Season On The Bard's Birthday, April 23

Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks celebrates 19th Season with Twelfth Night, a new comedy, and puppet slam during 10th Week of Will Cleopatra and Antony plays Pittsburgh parks in September PSiP's 19th season opens with the 10th Annual Week of Will in April featuring staged readings of two comedies, Twelfth Night and the premiere of Shakespeare: First Drafts by Charles David "Stoney" Richards.

The Bard's 459th birthday celebration will begin with a tribute by Mrs Shakespeare at Oakland's Shakespeare statue on Sunday, April 23. Week of Will wraps up with an international online puppet slam as a finale on Saturday, April 29.

The 19th season continues on weekends in September performances of an all-female cast in "Cleopatra and Antony", a twist on Shakespeare's classic examining and highlighting the strength and passion of the female characters-putting Cleopatra first. Founding Artistic Director Jennifer Tober stages PSiP's first production of the history play in City of Pittsburgh parks on weekends in September 2023.

Twelfth Night was last performed by PSiP in 2008. It's the company's second indoor production as the season has expanded its programming beyond its traditional September shows. A cast of nine portrays more 30 roles in the two one-act plays running for four evening performances, Sunday, April 23 through Wednesday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Soluna, 1601 Penn Avenue, Strip District (15222). Doors open at 7 pm.

Tickets for the double bill of Twelfth Night and Shakespeare: First Drafts go on sale Thursday, March 23 on Eventbrite, with a link posted on the PSiP website and social media. Admission is $35 for general seating.

"We are so excited to partner with Soluna--a coffee and mezcal restaurant who fosters fair trade and has relationships with their coffee growers all over the world," says Tober. "Their food, coffee and cocktails are phenomenal, so our audiences can expect a doubly delicious night!"

Tober continues: "And what a stellar cast! Our double bill features many familiar faces of some of the finest talent in Pittsburgh. With Nick Hrutkay at the helm of our abridged version of Twelfth Night, be prepared to immerse yourself in a Jimmy Buffet-esque world replete with bikinis, a wading pool, and drinks with little umbrellas.

"And if you loved Stoney Richards as Bottom in our Midsummer Night's Dream last year (who didn't?!)," Tober says, "get ready to be wowed by his original play "Shakespeare: The First Drafts" directed by Alan Irvine. Think "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare" meets the British comedy "Upstart Crow." A double feature of hilarious Shakespeare with coffee and cocktails. What could be better?"

PSiP's 19th year will honor the life and work of actor Ronald H. Siebert (AEA) who performed in many company shows and events, as well as other regional theatre companies.

"We dedicate our 2023 season to our dear friend Ron Siebert who passed away in December 2022," says Tober. "Ron graced our stage many times, most notably as King Cymbeline, King Lear, and the Friar in Romeo and Juliet. Ron was a wonderful actor, a great mentor, and a gentle friend to all."

In addition, Siebert stepped up to play the king and title role of Cymbeline when PSiP moved its productions online during the Covid pandemic. Ron performed in other events ranging from Pop-Up Shakespeare in Mellon Park, downtown, to reading Shylock in The Merchant of Venice during Bring Your Own Bard in Squirrel Hill.

Nick Hrutkay stages a one-hour version of Twelfth Night One of Shakespeare's most beloved comedies, PSiP's production of Twelfth Night takes a tropical twist in this immersive reimagining of mistaken identity, music, and unrequited love. Illyria is a society in limbo held captive by loss. That is, until a sea- drenched stranger arrives and unexpectedly unleashes the chaotic and transformative power of love. This 60-minute exotic excursion will cause immense joy and compulsion to sing along to tons of fun music, tossing beach balls, and having a cold drink from the bar at a beautiful venue, Soluna in the Strip District. Matt Calvetti serves as music director and musician. About Nick Nrutkay

Master Classes are all the rage these days. Alan Irvine directs the premiere of Shakespeare: First Drafts, a new one-act by Charles David "Stoney" Richards who also plays the Bard in this comic take on familiar works. William Shakespeare jumps on the bandwagon, determined to cash in on his several centuries of fame. Will reveals his creative process by staging glimpses into the hilariously rough first attempts at some of his iconic scenes and characters. Hamlet, King Lear, Romeo and Juliet, Richard III, none of which worked quite right the first time around-and that was before overly helpful actors and union foremen got their hands on those scripts.

"We all have to start somewhere." Stoney Richards says, "That was my inspiration for Shakespeare: The First Drafts". As actors, writers, directors and lovers of theatre-no what the finished product-we know it had to start somewhere with the first draft!"

Richards admits, "A smile crossed my face as I started writing. It's a comedy from the Bard doing a master class, time shifting in worlds to which we can all relate. It all began with the premise of 'what if?' I hope you'll enjoy it even if only because Will and I share the same hairline!"

Actors appearing in the double bill include:

Charles David "Stoney" Richards as Malvolio in Twelfth Night and Shakespeare in his own new play. Jennifer Tober, PSiP artistic director, appears as Duke Orsino, Andrew Aguecheek, and then various roles including Romeo in the second play.

The casts also feature: Catherine Baird (Viola, Sebastian/Shylock etc); Harper York (Olivia/Lear, Lady Macbeth, etc); Lexie Hellinger (Feste, Sebastian/Portia, etc); Matt Henderson (Maria/Witch, Prospero, Antonio); and Bob Colbert (Sir Toby/Macbeth). Actors will appear in a variety of other supporting roles, including Juliet, the Fool, and more.

Matt Calvetti is music director and performs as the musician.

Week of Will Events also include the following with more online features announced and all event details on Facebook and the PSiP website. Events are free with donations requested with the exception of PSiP's four evenings at Soluna, Brawling Bard's Pittsburgh Fringe show, and the Rustic Mechanticals' Henry IV, Part 1.

Saturday, April 22-The Age of Rebels and Revels (Henry IV, Part 1), by The Rustic Mechanicals, West Virginia's Shakespeare Troupe. at Northmont Presbyterian Church, 8169 Perry Hwy, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. $15 general admission. Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/6505181586182649?ref=newsfeed

Sunday, April 23 - Statue Tribute by Mrs Shakespeare (Yvonne Hudson) with songs, sonnets and stories from the Bard's wife portrayed by Hudson who founded Week of Will.

12 pm noon on the steps of Carnegie Music Hall, Forbes Avenue, Oakland.

Sunday-Wednesday - April 23, 24, 25, 26 at 7:30 pm Staged readings of Twelfth Night and First Drafts at Soluna as listed above. Doors open at 7 pm. Tickets $35 in advance on Eventbrite via PittsburghShakespeare.org

Thursday, April 27 at 7 pm-- I Do in Friendship Counsel: Advice from Mrs Shakespeare

featuring Yvonne Hudson as Anne Hathaway Shakespeare on Zoom. The Bard's Wife fields questions submitted by PSiP friends and fans. Sign up for Zoom link and ask questions via this form.

Friday-Sunday, April 28, 29, 30 Pittsburgh Fringe Festival - Brawling Bard's Vendetta in

Verona at Bantha Tea Bar. Curtain times vary. Festival website.

Saturday, April 29 at 3 pm EST - Ciphers to this Great Accompt; An Annual Shakespeare Puppet Slam. Online celebration of international puppeteers inspired by Shakespeare. Reserve Zoom link via Eventbrite.

Follow Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks online on Facebook and the website at pittsburghshakespeare.org.