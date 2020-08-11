Lincoln Park Announces Streamed Radio Play Series

Patrons will have the opportunity to livestream four classic productions.

Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center is will present brand new programming with their 2020 "Live Radio Play Series." Patrons will have the opportunity to livestream four classic productions modeled after the near century-old artform of radio broadcast.

Livestreamed directly to patrons' own homes in partnership with ShowShare and Broadway On Demand, these exciting and thought-provoking stories are brought to life by a group of talented actors using the power of their voices, music, and sound effects. All audio will be recorded live in real time and tickets are $10 (plus processing).

First up in Lincoln Park's Live Radio Play Series is War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast. Based on the classic sci-fi novel, this 1938 Orson Welles radio adaption caused panic in the streets when it was first broadcast and listeners took it for real news. This adaptation also gives some insight into what happened after the broadcast, with Orson Welles' himself being brought to life by one of our talented actors.

Following this radio classic is October's Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play that pulls together a collection of some of Alfred Hitchcock's most dramatic and suspenseful stories.

The holidays are always a favorite time to gather with loved ones at Lincoln Park. This year, patrons can gather in their homes to listen to two holiday classics. In November, Lincoln Park will present A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play, with a handful of actors bringing dozens of characters into your home as the familiar story unfolds and three ghosts take Ebenezer Scrooge on a thrilling journey to teach him the true meaning of Christmas.

Rounding out the holiday season is a Lincoln Park favorite, It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. This is a chance for fans of Lincoln Park to experience one of their

favorite productions in a brand-new format, as they listen to the classic tale of George Bailey learning what life would be like for those he loves if he was never born.

"With all of the options available for at home entertainment, Lincoln Park's LIVE Radio Play Series promises to be unlike anything else you can currently stream from the confines of your home," said Producing Artistic Director Justin Fortunato.

Tickets are only $10 (+ a $2.95 processing fee) per stream and make for a fantastic night of family entertainment. "This is a chance for generations to be a part of the journey back to the 1940's magic of live radio plays."

Earlier this month, Lincoln Park announced that live audience attended events are on hold for the remainder of 2020, as current restrictions and guidelines do not allow for large indoor events to occur. "We have been working closely with representatives from government, healthcare, and the performing arts community to provide a safe environment when we are finally able to re-open our doors to the public. From the actors onstage to the musicians in the orchestra pit, and from our ushers to our audiences, current health and safety regulations make it impossible to offer our usual season inside the walls of our theaters," said Fortunato in Lincoln Park's official statement.

With live audience events on hold, Lincoln Park presents this series as an exhilarating way to enjoy live performance art from the comfort and safety of patrons' own homes. Patrons will purchase a view of the given performance and then use the unique URL code to stream the performance on the given date to enjoy alone or with friends and family. More information can be found at lincolnparkarts.org.

