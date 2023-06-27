LIGHT IN THE DARK Comes to Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre in October

The season opener tells powerful stories of tragedy, hope and human connection. The program’s central work, Sounds of the Sun, is a world premiere by Jennifer Archibald, which celebrates the life of Florence Waren, a Jewish dancer who lived in Paris and worked with the French Resistance during World War II.

Also included in this momentous production is the emotional Monger, created by award-winning Israeli American choreographer Barak Marshall. Monger follows the lives of a group of people trapped in the house of an abusive mistress. Completing this stunning program are two incredibly gorgeous and intense ballets – Loss by Sasha Janes and Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s Lacrimosa.

Choreography: Jennifer Archibald, Sasha Janes and Anabelle Lopez Ochoa

Music: Samuel Barber, Giovanni Battista Pergolesi

The world premiere by Jennifer Archibald is presented in partnership with Violins of Hope Greater Pittsburgh.

Artist: Jessica McCann

Photography: Rieder Photography