LIGHT IN THE DARK Comes to Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre in October

Performances run October 27 - 29, 2023.
The season opener tells powerful stories of tragedy, hope and human connection. The program’s central work, Sounds of the Sun, is a world premiere by Jennifer Archibald, which celebrates the life of Florence Waren, a Jewish dancer who lived in Paris and worked with the French Resistance during World War II.
Also included in this momentous production is the emotional Monger, created by award-winning Israeli American choreographer Barak Marshall. Monger follows the lives of a group of people trapped in the house of an abusive mistress. Completing this stunning program are two incredibly gorgeous and intense ballets – Loss by Sasha Janes and Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s Lacrimosa.
Choreography: Jennifer Archibald, Sasha Janes and Anabelle Lopez Ochoa
Music: Samuel Barber, Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
The world premiere by Jennifer Archibald is presented in partnership with Violins of Hope Greater Pittsburgh.
Artist: Jessica McCann
Photography: Rieder Photography
