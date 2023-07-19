Kiesha Lalama Named Managing And Artistic Director Of Pittsburgh Playhouse At Point Park University

Point Park University Professor of dance Kiesha Lalama, M.F.A., has been appointed Managing and Artistic Director of the Pittsburgh Playhouse.

As an internationally recognized artist who has created works for stage, film, and television, Lalama has choreographed feature films such as “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “Sorority Row” as well as the documentary series “Broadway or Bust” (PBS), critically acclaimed television series “Outsiders” (WGN), and “American Rust” (Showtime). She has created three critically acclaimed full-length dance theater productions including The Bench: Journey into Love, HeartShakes, and Bound in Before. Lalama recently celebrated 15 years of service as a professor of dance at the Conservatory of the Performing Arts at Point Park University where her other roles include Director of the Jazz Unit and Founder and Director of the Choreography Collective.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kiesha to this exciting new role at the Pittsburgh Playhouse,” said Ted Black, Senior Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Strategy at Point Park University. “Kiesha's creative vision is a recognizable brand in Pittsburgh and we believe her energy, focus and creative know-how will be a tremendous asset to the Pittsburgh Playhouse.”

With this appointment, Black said, “We wanted to swing for the fences in terms of how we see the Playhouse growing, not only in terms of audience numbers, but in its regional and national reputation as a destination for exceptional, must-see performances.”

Lalama will work in collaboration with Garfield Lemonius, M.F.A., Dean and Artistic Director of the Conservatory of the Performing Arts. “Kiesha is a valued colleague dedicated to our University, the Playhouse and our students, and I'm looking forward to supporting her efforts to grow the reach and scope of our beautiful Pittsburgh Playhouse,” said Lemonius.

As Artistic and Executive Director of the Pittsburgh Playhouse, Lalama will lead efforts to further develop and engage in community and artistic partnerships, usher in new immersive experiences for audiences, and identify artistic endeavors enabling inter-disciplinary efforts across the University.

“I'm honored to have been offered this amazing opportunity,” said Lalama. “The Pittsburgh Playhouse is a crown jewel of the University and Downtown Pittsburgh. I'm thrilled to be able to work with artistic partners, colleagues, and community stakeholders to create programming that befits the Playhouse's iconic reputation and to take a leading role in continuing to build and revitalize our city's vibrant Downtown.”

Visit here for more information.