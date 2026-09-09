Jason B. Schmidt to Present Tribute to Ursula the Sea Witch at P-town Bar

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From the creator of The Golden Gays' Hot Flashbacks, and last year's Bea Arthur's Brat Summer comes, Call Me Ursula: A musical deep dive into the Sea Witch. Jason B. Schmidt, aka Beatrix Eglantine Aurthurson takes on one of Disney's most beloved Villains, Ursula The Sea Witch. Call Me Ursula will be presented on Monday, October 5th at 7PM at P-town Bar.

Originally created as a 'Bea Arthur' type - who better to delve into the history, the casting, the creation of this dastardly cephalopod, but the foremost Bea Arthur impersonator, herself?

Experience the cut songs from The Disney Broadway Show, from the Original Animated Film, and hear about all the broads they considered for the role before legendary Pat Carroll finally cemented her rendition into our psyches.

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