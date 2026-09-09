 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Jason B. Schmidt to Present Tribute to Ursula the Sea Witch at P-town Bar

The performance will take place on Monday October 5th at 7PM.

By:
Jason B. Schmidt to Present Tribute to Ursula the Sea Witch at P-town Bar

From the creator of The Golden Gays' Hot Flashbacks, and last year's Bea Arthur's Brat Summer comes, Call Me Ursula: A musical deep dive into the Sea Witch. Jason B. Schmidt, aka Beatrix Eglantine Aurthurson takes on one of Disney's most beloved Villains, Ursula The Sea Witch. Call Me Ursula will be presented on Monday, October 5th at 7PM at P-town Bar.

Originally created as a 'Bea Arthur' type - who better to delve into the history, the casting, the creation of this dastardly cephalopod, but the foremost Bea Arthur impersonator, herself?

Experience the cut songs from The Disney Broadway Show, from the Original Animated Film, and hear about all the broads they considered for the role before legendary Pat Carroll finally cemented her rendition into our psyches.

Joan Collins! Divine! Charlotte Rae! Charles Pierce! Sherie Renee Scott! Emily Skinner! Queen Latifa! Melissa McCarthy! Live-Singing, Stand-Up Comedy and a musical history lesson, as only Jason B. Schmidt can deliver. 

Click Here to Get Tickets
Need more Pittsburgh Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Pittsburgh SHOWS

Miracle on 34th Street the Musical in Pittsburgh Miracle on 34th Street the Musical
The Strand Theater (11/13-11/22)
Nunsense in Pittsburgh Nunsense
The Strand Theater (3/12-3/21)
Hadestown (Non-Equity) in Pittsburgh Hadestown (Non-Equity)
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (10/27-11/01)
In Clay in Pittsburgh In Clay
City Theatre (9/19-10/11)
Golden Girls The Laughs Continue in Pittsburgh Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Byham Theatre (10/02-10/03) VIDEOS
Refugee Rhapsody in Pittsburgh Refugee Rhapsody
Pittsburgh International Classic Theatre (10/09-10/25)
John Cameron Mitchell: Hedwig 25th Anniversary Movie Tour in Pittsburgh John Cameron Mitchell: Hedwig 25th Anniversary Movie Tour
Roxian Theatre Presented By Citizens (10/19-10/19)
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum in Pittsburgh A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
The Strand Theater (4/30-5/09)
Man of La Mancha in Pittsburgh Man of La Mancha
The Strand Theater (9/11-9/20)
Hadestown in Pittsburgh Hadestown
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (10/27-11/01)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets