HELLO DOLLY Opens WPA Season In Greensburg

Performances run from September 22-24.

By: Sep. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 2 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Pittsburgh CLO Announces The Cast Of TICK, TICK...BOOM! Photo 3 Pittsburgh CLO Announces The Cast Of TICK, TICK...BOOM!
Donna Lynne Champlin, Sally Mayes, and Valerie Wright Star In Presentation Of New Musical, Photo 4 Donna Lynne Champlin, Sally Mayes, and Valerie Wright Star In Presentation Of New Musical, THE CRINOLYNNS

HELLO DOLLY Opens WPA Season In Greensburg

Westmoreland Performing Art's Professional Theatre Company will present the Jerry Herman Musical Theatre Classic "Hello Dolly" September 22-24 at WCCC's Science Hall Theatre at it's Youngwood campus.

The show features long-time local favorite Renata Marino as the irrepressible matchmaker Dolly Levi, Pittsburgh's David Cabot as her eventual match Horace Vandergelder, Kevin O'Leary and Anthony Marino as his clerks Cornelius Hackl and Barnaby Tucker, Latrobe's Nicole Paluzzi as Irene Molloy and Greensburg's Alex Podolinski as the love-struck Ambrose Kemper.

Also featured in the cast are WPA Students Piper Anke (Derry) and Laura Stanish (Connellsville) double cast as Minnie Fay, and Avery Federico (Latrobe), Riley Galloway (Irwin) and Laura Hermann (Charleroi) as Horace's forlorn niece Ermengarde.

WPA Artistic Director Tony Marino directs with Latrobe's Cynthia Baltzer as the musical director.

Hello, Dolly! is a 1964 musical with lyrics and music by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart, based on Thornton Wilder's 1938 farce The Merchant of Yonkers, which Wilder revised and retitled The Matchmaker in 1955. The musical follows the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker, as she travels to Yonkers, New York, to find a match for the miserly "well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder. The show has become one of the most enduring musical theater hits, with four Broadway revivals and international success. It was also made into the 1969 film Hello Dolly! by 20th Century Fox, which won three Academy Awards

Renata Marino on what it's like to take on such an iconic character: "The beauty of the role is that it's so rich and so fun that you can find something in every scene to connect with as an actor. Plus her relationship with every character is written so well, and then you have the music and what she get to do there, and it becomes an embarrassment of riches for an actor. Suffice to say it has been, and is, one of my dream roles!"

Tickets for the show are being sold through the Palace Theatre Box office and can be purchased by going through their website at the link below or by calling them at 724.836.8000.




RELATED STORIES - Pittsburgh

1
SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER Comes to City Theatre This Month Photo
SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER Comes to City Theatre This Month

City Theatre has announced the first production of its 2023/2024 season, Brian Quijada’s Somewhere Over the Border. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

2
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Announces New Executive Director And New Board Chair Photo
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Announces New Executive Director And New Board Chair

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) announced today the appointment of Nicholas Dragga as its newest executive director. He will be the sixth person to serve in the company's executive director role since its founding in 1969. Dragga will begin his role on November 1, 2023. Dragga joins PBT from Ballet Lubbock, where he has served as executive director since 2011. He has a wealth of experience as an arts administrator, as well as significant involvement with ballet and performing arts.

3
LIVING LANDSCAPES Premieres in Pittsburgh Photo
LIVING LANDSCAPES Premieres in Pittsburgh

Living Landscapes, an environmental film which fuses documentary and dance highlighting the water and air quality concerns of Pittsburgh, will make its premiere. Learn more about this unique experience here!

4
Nicholas Payton, Keyon Harrold, Chelsea Baratz Among Performers At Pittsburgh Internationa Photo
Nicholas Payton, Keyon Harrold, Chelsea Baratz Among Performers At Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival

Pittsburgh's tenor sax great Stanley Turrentine and trumpet king Sean Jones have set a high bar for fellow practitioners at the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival Presented by Citizens (PIJF) to follow. Trumpeters Nicholas Payton and Keyon Harrold and tenor saxophonist and Pittsburgher Chelsea Baratz, have met that bar with their inventive and individual artistic expressions.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at Pittsburgh CLO's NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Video
First Look at Pittsburgh CLO's NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater Video
Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Video
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
View all Videos

Pittsburgh SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Sutton Foster
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (9/21-9/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jessica Vosk: My Golden Age
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (2/29-2/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# When Jesus Divorced Me
Carnegie Stage (10/06-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# #UglyCry: grief hits different now
Carnegie Stage (9/22-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro: "Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret"
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (10/25-10/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Prime Stage Theatre Cemetery Walk
Prime Stage Theatre (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Betty Buckley
Walker Recital Hall (4/19-4/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gavin Creel
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (5/01-5/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DIVA: Live From Hell
Sunken Bus Studios (10/13-10/15)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Steel Magnolias
The Geyer Performing Arts Center (9/14-9/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You