HEAD OVER HEELS to be Presented at Slippery Rock University's Newly Renovated Miller Theater This Month

Sometimes you have to follow your own path to love and happiness, even if it turns your whole world Head Over Heels! When King Basilius receives a prophecy that his kingdom might lose its precious "Beat," he hauls his family and attendants out on the world's craziest road trip. Based on an Elizabethan poem set in ancient Greece, and propelled by the irresistible power-pop of The Go-Gos, "Head Over Heels" is a deliriously funny exploration of love, sexuality and gender! Performances are November 17th, 18th, 19th, & 21st at 7:30pm and November 20th at 2:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased at sru.edu/tickets or at the door directly before performances. SRU student tickets, $12 General Admission seating, $15.

"Head Over Heels" is the second Slippery Rock University Theatre Mainstage musical to take place in the newly-renovated Miller Theater, the first being the world premiere of "Techies" the musical, produced by Slippery Rock last fall. Under the incredible team of director David Skeele, music director Lincoln Sandham, and choreographer Teena Custer, this vivacious musical is one you don't want to miss.

Teena Custer was a dance professor at Slippery Rock for 14 years before leaving to continue performing professionally. She worked with many prestigious dance companies such as Ephrat Asherie Dance Company in New York. Custer began her temporary return to Slippery Rock as choreographer for "Head Over Heels," and will be teaching multiple dance classes in the spring.

The cast of "Head Over Heels" includes Haven Joseph Lyon as Musidorus, Rin Smith as Pamela, Ari Mitchell as Philoclea, Jack Lloyd as Basilius, Abby Malczon as Gynecia, Corban Dunn as Dametas, Sarah Reese as Mopsa, and Kaleb Purswell as Pythio. Ensemble includes Sam Carter, Veronique Chayer, Adam Fox, Maya Gensler, Gabriel Isaac, Maddie Kesler, Gwen Lillycrop, Aidan Nahas, Ricky Osman, and Paula Ott. Offstage Swings include Sarah Ball and Hailey Herrmann.

In addition to David Skeele, director, Lincoln Sandham, music director, and Teena Custer, choreographer, the creative team includes: Sam Kuchta, scenic designer; Michael Beck, lighting designer; Rebecca Morrice, costume designer; Michael Boone, technical director; Isaac Perez, sound designer; Harley Scherrbaum, stage manager; Zoey Case and Rachel Dercola, assistant stage managers; and, Livi Mosca, propmaster.

ABOUT:

Slippery Rock University's BFA in Acting program with a concentration in Musical Theatre provides students with professional training from an accredited institution. Musical Theatre at SRU focuses on the most exciting and groundbreaking musical works from Broadway and Off-Broadway, combining our proven actor training with vocal instruction in contemporary styles such as hard rock, indie rock, pop, jazz, and hip-hop, as well as courses with movement instructors and choreographers drawn from our nationally-ranked Department of Dance. All SRU Theatre programs are accredited by the National Association of Schools of Theatre (NAST).