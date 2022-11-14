Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HEAD OVER HEELS to be Presented at Slippery Rock University's Newly Renovated Miller Theater This Month

HEAD OVER HEELS to be Presented at Slippery Rock University's Newly Renovated Miller Theater This Month

Propelled by the irresistible power-pop of The Go-Gos, "Head Over Heels" is a deliriously funny exploration of love, sexuality, and gender!

Nov. 14, 2022  

Sometimes you have to follow your own path to love and happiness, even if it turns your whole world Head Over Heels! When King Basilius receives a prophecy that his kingdom might lose its precious "Beat," he hauls his family and attendants out on the world's craziest road trip. Based on an Elizabethan poem set in ancient Greece, and propelled by the irresistible power-pop of The Go-Gos, "Head Over Heels" is a deliriously funny exploration of love, sexuality and gender! Performances are November 17th, 18th, 19th, & 21st at 7:30pm and November 20th at 2:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased at sru.edu/tickets or at the door directly before performances. SRU student tickets, $12 General Admission seating, $15.

"Head Over Heels" is the second Slippery Rock University Theatre Mainstage musical to take place in the newly-renovated Miller Theater, the first being the world premiere of "Techies" the musical, produced by Slippery Rock last fall. Under the incredible team of director David Skeele, music director Lincoln Sandham, and choreographer Teena Custer, this vivacious musical is one you don't want to miss.

Teena Custer was a dance professor at Slippery Rock for 14 years before leaving to continue performing professionally. She worked with many prestigious dance companies such as Ephrat Asherie Dance Company in New York. Custer began her temporary return to Slippery Rock as choreographer for "Head Over Heels," and will be teaching multiple dance classes in the spring.

The cast of "Head Over Heels" includes Haven Joseph Lyon as Musidorus, Rin Smith as Pamela, Ari Mitchell as Philoclea, Jack Lloyd as Basilius, Abby Malczon as Gynecia, Corban Dunn as Dametas, Sarah Reese as Mopsa, and Kaleb Purswell as Pythio. Ensemble includes Sam Carter, Veronique Chayer, Adam Fox, Maya Gensler, Gabriel Isaac, Maddie Kesler, Gwen Lillycrop, Aidan Nahas, Ricky Osman, and Paula Ott. Offstage Swings include Sarah Ball and Hailey Herrmann.

In addition to David Skeele, director, Lincoln Sandham, music director, and Teena Custer, choreographer, the creative team includes: Sam Kuchta, scenic designer; Michael Beck, lighting designer; Rebecca Morrice, costume designer; Michael Boone, technical director; Isaac Perez, sound designer; Harley Scherrbaum, stage manager; Zoey Case and Rachel Dercola, assistant stage managers; and, Livi Mosca, propmaster.

ABOUT:

Slippery Rock University's BFA in Acting program with a concentration in Musical Theatre provides students with professional training from an accredited institution. Musical Theatre at SRU focuses on the most exciting and groundbreaking musical works from Broadway and Off-Broadway, combining our proven actor training with vocal instruction in contemporary styles such as hard rock, indie rock, pop, jazz, and hip-hop, as well as courses with movement instructors and choreographers drawn from our nationally-ranked Department of Dance. All SRU Theatre programs are accredited by the National Association of Schools of Theatre (NAST).




Student Blog: 45 Hours in Costume Shop Photo
Student Blog: 45 Hours in Costume Shop
My first day in the Costume Shop was a frustrating one. A required course for all Theatre Arts minors, Theatrical Production is a class in which students are tasked with working in a specific division of the Mainstage production process behind the scenes.
Student Blog: Navigating November Concert Season Photo
Student Blog: Navigating November Concert Season
When I feel that things are getting too busy or out of control, I find it necessary to do what everyone thinks you shouldn't: I take a break.
Lineup Announced For Pittsburghs Childrens Theater and Bridge Theater Serie Photo
Lineup Announced For Pittsburgh's Children's Theater and Bridge Theater Series
Season and single tickets are on sale for the Winter-Spring 2023 season of the Children’s Theater and Bridge Theater Series which includes a total of 7 shows taking place throughout the Cultural District starting in January of next year.
Review: FRANKENSTEIN Resurrects a Classic at Prime Stage Photo
Review: FRANKENSTEIN Resurrects a Classic at Prime Stage
What did our critic think of FRANKENSTEIN at Prime Stage? I'm a lifelong horror buff, devouring the Famous Monsters of Filmland on celluloid and printed page, as well as the artsy, philosophical 'elevated horror' that has become a literary and cinematic movement in the last decade. Both the schlocky and the thoughtful branches of horror can both trace their roots back to the shadow cast by Mary Shelley's Frankenstein and its innumerable adaptations. For whatever reason, her novel itself has never been a favorite of mine, though I love the way she bucked convention and gender roles to invent literary science fiction and elevated horror. Maybe it's because Frankenstein has transcended being a character on the page in a story with a beginning and end, and become a genuine folk icon. Even a perfect adaptation of Shelley's novel will feel incomplete because the idea of Frankenstein is now so much bigger than the text of Frankenstein. Here, science fiction writer Lawrence C. Connolly and director Liam Macik thread the needle of the Frankenstein myth in an adaptation that stays unusually true to Shelley's novel but nods to sources beyond.

More Hot Stories For You


Lineup Announced For Pittsburgh's Children's Theater and Bridge Theater SeriesLineup Announced For Pittsburgh's Children's Theater and Bridge Theater Series
November 11, 2022

Season and single tickets are on sale for the Winter-Spring 2023 season of the Children’s Theater and Bridge Theater Series which includes a total of 7 shows taking place throughout the Cultural District starting in January of next year.
Pittsburgh CLO Presents HERE YOU COME AGAIN in JanuaryPittsburgh CLO Presents HERE YOU COME AGAIN in January
November 10, 2022

Pittsburgh CLO presents a new musical, HERE YOU COME AGAIN written by Bruce Vilanch, Gabriel Barre, and Tricia Paoluccio, with songs by Dolly Parton (and others) January 12 – 29 at the Pittsburgh Playhouse. HERE YOU COME AGAIN is presented by Pittsburgh CLO Kara Cabaret Series and produced in association with The Pittsburgh Playhouse.
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Announces NUTCRACKER-Themed EventsPittsburgh Ballet Theatre Announces NUTCRACKER-Themed Events
November 10, 2022

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) will offer more than six different Nutcracker-themed programs for children of all ages throughout November and December.
Efforts To Improve Dancers' Mental Health Is Taking Practical First Steps At Point Park UniversityEfforts To Improve Dancers' Mental Health Is Taking Practical First Steps At Point Park University
November 8, 2022

Two years after launching a collaborative study to better support dancer mental health, Point Park University and Minding the Gap, discussed preliminary findings of their research at the 32nd annual conference for the International Association for Dance Medicine and Science in Limerick, Ireland. 
25+ Artists “Band Together” For Benefit Christmas Album Release25+ Artists “Band Together” For Benefit Christmas Album Release
November 7, 2022

The first-ever, 'A Very Yinzer Christmas,' featuring tracks by more than 25 Pittsburgh music icons will be released worldwide on November 18th, 2022 on Pittsburgh-based MTS Records.