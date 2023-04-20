Free Music Lineup Comes to 2023 Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival

The sounds of summertime in Pittsburgh return to the Cultural District, June 2-11, as the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival, a production of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, welcomes hundreds of thousands of guests and artists for 10 days of free art and music. Featured concerts, free and open to everyone each evening, will light up the Dollar Bank Main Stage within a new Festival layout. The Festival's complete lineup of music, dance, theater, Artist Market, public art, gallery exhibitions, film, and creative activities for all ages will be announced next month.

"Our featured concerts run the gamut this year, representing hip hop, pop, funk, jazz, classical, rock, and more. We are thrilled to be able to present this incredible and diverse mix of celebrated musicians in the heart of the Cultural District-free and open to everyone," says Sarah Aziz, Director of Festival Management for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "Thanks to Dollar Bank and all our partners for making this year's Festival possible."

"Dollar Bank is once again proud to partner with the Cultural Trust for this wonderful experience for our region. Bringing hundreds of thousands of people together every June to experience free art and music is a great illustration of our commitment to enriching the lives of the people in our communities," said James McQuade, Dollar Bank President & CEO.

The Festival's revamped footprint builds on the successes of last year's event, which took place entirely in the Cultural District for the first time, and offers an enhanced guest experience. One key change is the relocation of the Dollar Bank Main Stage to the intersection of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Stanwix Street. Audiences will benefit from overlooking Pittsburgh's beautiful Allegheny River and having access to more grass area, tree cover, and nearby food and drink options.

Guests shopping in the Artist Market will find a new layout, but also familiar spaciousness, achieved in last year's move to the Cultural District. More than 300 artists from around the region and country will sell fine arts and fine crafts on both sides of Fort Duquesne Boulevard, stretching between 6th and 9th Streets. The Giant Eagle Creativity Zone, Backyard Stage, Green Mountain Energy Stage, and Food Court will connect the Artist Market to the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's indoor galleries, rounding out a pedestrian-friendly Festival layout.

Featured Music Lineup for the 2023 Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival

The following featured performances are scheduled for 7:30-9 pm on the Dollar Bank Main Stage, located at Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Stanwix Street. Guests can enter the stage area at Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Sixth Street. Sign up for email updates at TrustArts.org/TRAF to receive the full lineup announcement in May.

Friday, June 2 | KT Tunstall

KT Tunstall burst onto the music scene with her 2004 multi-platinum debut, Eye to the Telescope, which spawned the global hits "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree" and "Suddenly I See." These songs established Tunstall as a captivating, must-see performer, as well as a songwriter with a singular knack for balancing introspective folk and propulsive rock.

Saturday, June 3 | Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph

After 10 albums, over 2,000 gigs, and tens of millions of streams, the proud New Orleans, LA quintet have kept the torch burning through five U.S. presidential regimes, the turn-of-the-century, Hurricane Katrina, a Global Pandemic, and a much-anticipated recovery.

Sunday, June 4 | Rising Appalachia

Founded by sisters Leah and Cloe Smith, Rising Appalachia have merged multiple global music influences with their own southern roots to create inviting folk music.

Monday, June 5 | Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Join the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra for a summer program inspired by the Three Rivers, including Mendelssohn's Hebrides Overture and Handel's Water Music, alongside Jessie Montgomery's rhythmic Strum featuring Jacob Joyce as conductor.

Tuesday, June 6 | Lizz Wright

Wright sings with a soaring reflection of the cultural fabric of America. She lies beneath the script of human history transcending social divides with an offer of love and deep sense of humanity. Her music accepts the beauty of reality and a collective experience of belonging. For the listener, Wright's songs embody a tradition that allows us to always feel at home.

Wednesday, June 7 | Red Baraat

Red Baraat is a pioneering band from Brooklyn, New York. Conceived by dhol player Sunny Jain, the group has drawn worldwide praise for its singular sound, a merging of hard driving North Indian bhangra with elements of hip-hop, jazz, and raw punk energy.

Thursday, June 8 | Corinne Bailey Rae

R&B singer/songwriter/musician Corinne Bailey Rae shot to stardom with her self-titled #1 UK debut album in 2006, featuring the global hits "Put Your Records On" and "Like A Star." Bailey Rae's "boundary-defying, epic music" (NPR) has earned two GRAMMY Awards, two MOBO, alongside multiple nominations including BRIT and BET Awards.

Friday, June 9 | Mo Lowda & The Humble

Mo Lowda & the Humble are a self-produced indie rock band hailing from Philadelphia. Since releasing their debut album in 2013, they've vastly expanded the sonic exploration of their recorded material whilst developing a dialed-in, yet energetic live show through persistent touring.

Saturday, June 10 | Chali 2na and Cut Chemist

Chali 2na and Cut Chemist have been inseparable for 35 years. For the last three years they've been doing a special collaborative performance that tells the story of their lives in music together. The catalogue is as endless as the time they spent creating music, including as members of Jurassic 5, Ozomatli, and more.

Sunday, June 11 | Taj Mahal Quartet

If anyone knows where to find the blues, it's Taj. A brilliant artist with a musicologist's mind, he has pursued and elevated the roots of beloved sounds with boundless devotion and skill