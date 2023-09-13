EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL To Return To The West End Canopy For A Four-week Run This Month

Showtimes are 8:30 p.m, on select nights September 28th through October 22nd.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL To Return To The West End Canopy For A Four-week Run This Month

Back by popular demand, Pittsburgh Musical Theater will present the cult classic Evil Dead The Musical at the West End Canopy located at PMT, 327 S Main Street.

The cast includes Brett Goodnack (Ash), Laura Barletta (Cheryl), Callee Miles (Shelly/Annie), Brecken Newton Farrell (Scott), Emily Palmer (Linda), J. Alex Noble (Jake), Daniel Lawrence (Ed), Damon Oliver Jr. (Knowby). The ensemble features Gavin Carnahan, Julia Kreutzer, and Hannah Taylor. The production is led by Nick Mitchell (Director), Alex Manalo (Assistant Director/Choreographer), and Dr. Francesca Tortorello (Music Director).

"Evil Dead at PMT started out as a bit of an experiment, expanding programming with respect to both content and "Late Night" curtains. What we learned was that audiences wanted more of their favorite deadites! Over the last five years, Evil Dead The Musical at PMT has evolved from an experiment into a tradition. I'm fortunate to be surrounded by the kind of talent on stage and on the production team who loves this crazy, campy piece and strives to find every new laugh, squeeze out a little more blood, and continue to create the world of Ash and those pesky Candarian Demons!" says director Nick Mitchell.

Evil Dead the Musical combines all the elements from the cult classic movies, The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and The Army of Darkness into one of the craziest musical experiences of all time.

Showtimes are 8:30 p.m, on select nights September 28th through October 22nd. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here. Splatter zone seats are also available.




