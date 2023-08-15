Chatham Baroque Reveals 2023-24 Concert Series

Chatham Baroque has announced the Chatham Baroque + Renaissance & Baroque 2023-24 Concert Series, a bold and ambitious lineup of Baroque period and early music performances spanning eras, ensemble configurations, and the globe. The season makes the music of the past present by including a tantalizing mix of performances by Chatham Baroque with critically-acclaimed guest artists, as well as an amazing array of world-renowned visiting ensembles and virtuosic musicians from around the world.

The season opens on October 6 through 8 with the Art of the Trio featuring the highly regarded and accomplished Chatham Baroque members Andrew Fouts, violin, Patricia Halverson, viola da gamba, and Scott Pauley, theorbo. Held in three different venues, the program highlights the incredible talents of the ensemble's musicians. For the annual Art of the Trio concert, Chatham Baroque reminds you that "all music was once new music." The trio explores the idea of "modern" music for our instruments - violin, viola da gamba, and theorbo - from the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 21st centuries.

The Art of the Trio concert will cover the early innovators for the ensemble's instruments, Diego Ortiz, Giovanni Kapsperger and Biagio Marini, the 17th-century "modern style" of Dario Castello and Isabella Leonarda, the florid "fantastic style" of Antonio Bertali, the inventive Canons of J.S. Bach's Art of the Fugue, and conclude with 21st-century works composed specially for Chatham Baroque, including David Stock's "For Emily."

The Chatham Baroque season continues to present programs at concert venues across the Pittsburgh region, bringing Baroque and early music to audiences throughout the city, with performances at St. Nicholas Croatian Catholic Church, Teutonia Männerchor, Calvary Episcopal Church, Rodef Shalom's Levy Hall, Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall in Carnegie, PA, and Hicks Memorial Chapel at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.

2023/2024 CHATHAM BAROQUE + RENAISSANCE & BAROQUE SERIES CONCERTS

Friday-Sunday, October 6-8, 2023

Friday Oct 6, 7:30 p.m., St. Nicholas Croatian Catholic Church, Millvale

Saturday Oct 7, 7:30 p.m., Hicks Memorial Chapel, Pittsburgh Theological Seminary

Sunday October 8, 2:30 p.m., Hicks Memorial Chapel, Pittsburgh Theological Seminary

Emily Norman Davidson Memorial Concert

Chatham Baroque's Andrew Fouts (violin), Patricia Halverson (viola da gamba), and Scott Pauley (theorbo & baroque guitar) present their annual trio concert, continuing their musical exploration as a trio, showcasing their most adventurous and virtuosic music, tight ensemble playing, and mischievous sense of fun.

Saturday, November 18, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Calvary Episcopal Church

With live narration by Emmy Award winner (and television and radio personality) Robert Aubry Davis, this program features Scottish, French, Italian, and English music, illustrating the different periods in the life of Mary, Queen of Scots.

The Baltimore Consort artists include:

Danielle Svonavec, soprano

Mindy Rosenfeld, winds

Mary Anne Ballard, viols

Larry Lipkis, viols and recorders

Mark Cudek, cittern

Ronn McFarlane, lute

Robert Aubry Davis, narrator

Saturday & Sunday, December 16-17, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 7:30 p.m., Hicks Memorial Chapel

Sunday, December 17, 2:30 p.m., Levy Hall, Rodef Shalom

Chatham Baroque's holiday program explores music of Baroque Spain and the New World. Nell Snaidas (soprano) and Raquel Winnica Young (mezzo soprano) charm and dazzle singing in their native Spanish, extolling the joys of the season as expressed through the unique music of Hispanic colonial times.

Andrew Fouts, violin

Patricia Halverson, viola da gamba

Scott Pauley, theorbo and guitar

With special guest artists:

Nell Snaidas, soprano

Raquel Winnica Young, mezzo-soprano

Evan Few, violin

Paula Fagerberg, harp

Paul Shipper, percussion and guitar

Friday-Sunday, January 26-28, 2024

Friday, January 26, 7:30 p.m., Teutonia Männerchor

Saturday, January 27, 7:30 p.m., Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall in Carnegie, PA

Sunday, January 28, 2:30 p.m., Hicks Memorial Chapel, Pittsburgh Theological Seminary

A unique program featuring special guests Chris Norman (wooden flutes and pipes) and Pascale Beaudin (soprano), both with roots in the Canadian Maritime provinces. The ensemble and superb guest artists bring to life a program of music ranging from Baroque Scotland to French Canadian folk tunes from the Acadian tradition.

Andrew Fouts, violin

Patricia Halverson, viola da gamba

Scott Pauley, theorbo

With special guest artists:

Pascale Beaudin, soprano

Chris Norman, wooden flutes and pipes

Sunday, February 18, 2024, 4:00 p.m.

Calvary Episcopal Church

Grammy-winning ensemble Apollo's Fire returns to the R&B stage with a new program based on Heinrich Biber's stunning Sonatas on the Mysteries of the Rosary, along with instrumental works inspired by the baroque tradition of Stylus fantasticus (the "fantastical style"). Apollo's Fire concertmaster Alan Choo joins with Grammy-winning harpsichordist Jeannette Sorrell, Pittsburgh favorite Andrew Fouts and a colorful ensemble of lutes, harp, cello, and lirone to present their unique interpretation of these masterworks, in celebration of their new album release.

Apollo's Fire artists include:

Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord, director

Alan Choo, Andrew Fouts, violin

Rebecca Reed, cello

Billy Simms, Brian Kay, plucks

Kivie Cahn-Lipman, lirone

Anna O'Connell, harp

Peter Bennett, organ

Friday & Saturday, March 15 & 16, 2024

Friday, March 15, 2024 7:30 p.m., Calvary Episcopal Church

Saturday, March 16, 2024, 7:30 p.m., Calvary Episcopal Church

Featuring Bass-Baritone Jonathan Woody singing J.S. Bach's Cantata, Ich habe genug (BWV 82) and the joyous Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 for two violas, two violas da gamba, and continuo, this program celebrates Bach's birthday with some of his most beloved works.

Andrew Fouts, violin

Patricia Halverson, viola da gamba

Scott Pauley, theorbo

With special guest artists:

Jonathan Woody, bass-baritone

Kathryn Montoya, oboe

Cynthia Keiko Black, violin

Rebecca Humphrey Diedrich, cello

Martha McGaughey, viola da gamba

J. Tracy Mortimore, bass

Justin Wallace, harpsichord and chamber organ

Alan Lewis, organ prelude

Saturday, April 6, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Hicks Memorial Chapel, Pittsburgh Theological Seminary

Music from courts of 17th and 18th Century Europe showing the world in which viol virtuoso and composer Marin Marais lived, and his influence on the music of Johann Sebastian Bach.

Parker Ramsay, harp and harpsichord

Arnie Tanimoto, viola da gamba

TICKETS AND SUBSCRIPTIONS

Subscriptions, which include seven concerts plus one bonus ticket are $240 ($180 with senior discount). Single tickets at Early Bird Price: $40 General Admission, $30 Senior Discount, and $20 Students. Full Price: $45 General Admission, $35 Senior Discount, and $25 Student. Full price charges are applied beginning on the Friday two weeks prior to each concert program. For more information, or to purchase subscriptions and tickets, visit https://www.chathambaroque.org/23-24-concert-series/.