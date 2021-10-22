CM School of Drama Junior Music Theater Ensemble Presents Annual Cabaret SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL

School of Drama Junior Music Theater Ensemble Presents Annual Cabaret SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL, featuring the Stephen Flaherty songbook.

The Junior Music Theater Ensemble of Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama will host "Something Beautiful: An Evening with Stephen Flaherty at the Piano" at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Greer Cabaret Theater, 655 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, and also will be available online for those who wish to view at home. COVID protocols, provided in accordance with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, require that proof of vaccination and valid personal identification must be presented at the door; masks are required inside the venue.



The cabaret benefits not only the junior students who get to work with some of the industry's most talented composers, but it also benefits the current School of Drama senior class. All proceeds benefit the school's Senior Showcase, a yearly spring event where graduating students travel to New York and Los Angeles to present their work to industry professionals.

"We couldn't be more pleased this year to welcome Stephen Flaherty, who graciously agreed to work with our students," said Professor Gary Kline, who has been teaching 'The Art of Cabaret' for years and oversees the cabaret production. "The added bonus this year, of course, is the ability for the class to perform in front of a live audience, keeping in mind all COVID protocols, of course!"



Flaherty is a composer for theater, film and the concert hall. A widely lauded talent, he composed the Broadway musicals "Ragtime," "Suessical," "Once on This Island" and "Rocky." He has received some of the industry's highest awards for his work, including Tony, Drama Desk and OCC awards. Additional Broadway credits include "Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life" (original songs) and Neil Simon's "Proposals" (incidental music). This year, he celebrates a 32-year collaboration with lyricist-librettist Lynn Ahrens. Flaherty is a Pittsburgh native who attended Seton LaSalle Catholic High School in the South Hills. For full bio, click here.

"We welcome Stephen back home to Pittsburgh and are so grateful for his work with our students," said Anne Mundell, interim head of the School of Drama. "Having the opportunity to work with Stephen is priceless for our students. Given his broad songbook, we know each student will find their comfort zone and provide the audience with a delightful cabaret experience."



Tickets for the cabaret are $20 per person for the public; CMU students, faculty and staff are $5 each. Streaming is available at a flat $20 purchase price. To register, click here. Once registered, individuals will have the option to choose to attend in person or view the cabaret virtually. Instructions will be sent to ticket purchasers following their reservation being made. Registration closes Wednesday, Nov. 3.

