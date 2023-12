BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards December 5th Standings; HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kristine Lowanse & Kellie Wilson - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Geyer Performing Arts Center 18%

Chelsea Fredrickson - ROCK OF AGES - Mon River Arts 13%

Natalie Malotke - JERSEY BOYS - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 8%

Mara Newbery Greer - ANYTHING GOES - Pittsburgh CLO 6%

Chelsea Fredrickson - THE WEDDING SINGER - Mon River Arts 6%

Alex Manalo - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Front Porch Theatricals 5%

Alex Manalo - URINETOWN - Stage 62 5%

Kyli Stoner - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Geyer Performing Arts Center 5%

Alex Manalo - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 5%

Charlie Sutton - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Pittsburgh CLO 4%

Ashley Harmon - FALSETTOS - Front Porch Theatricals 3%

Alex Manalo - MORNING RECKONING - New Hazlett Theater 3%

Jerreme Rodriguez - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 3%

Nicole Jones - CAROUSEL IN CONCERT - Stage Right! Greensburg 3%

Dell Howlett - BILLY STRAYHORN: SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR - Pittsburgh Public Theater 3%

Chrisala M. Brown - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM IN HARLEM - Pittsburgh Public Theater 3%

Gerry McIntyre - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Pittsburgh CLO 2%

Mark Esposito - GUYS & DOLLS - Pittsburgh CLO 2%

Marc Robin - SOUND OF MUSIC - Pittsburgh CLO 2%

Layon Gray - WEBEIME - New Horizon Theater 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Righetti - ROCK OF AGES - Mon River Arts 14%

Kim Brown - PUFFS - Lincoln park performing arts center 11%

Amy Ursiny - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 8%

Dustin Cross - INTO THE WOODS - Pittsburgh CLO 7%

Alex Righetti - PIPPIN - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 6%

Kim Brown - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Front Porch Theatricals 6%

Rory Janney - THE CRUCIBLE - Vigilance Theater Group 5%

Michelle Nowakowski - FALSETTOS - Front Porch Theatricals 5%

Venise St. Pierre - A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE PLAY - Pittsburgh Public Theater 5%

Alex Righetti - JERSEY BOYS - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 5%

Madeline Macek - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Prime Stage Theatre 4%

Demeatria Boccella - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM IN HARLEM - Pittsburgh Public Theater 3%

Jahise LaBouef - BILLY STRAYHORN: SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR - Pittsburgh Public Theater 3%

Alex Righetti - ONCE - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 3%

Ricky Campbell - CLEOPATRA AND ANTONY - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 3%

Madison Michalko - NATIVE GARDENS - City Theatre 2%

Alethia R. Moore-Del Monaco - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Pittsburgh Public Theater 2%

Lindsay Goranson - MORNING RECKONING - New Hazlett Theater 2%

Mindy Eshelman - THE WANDERERS - Steel City Shakespeare Center 2%

Jason A Young - HAMLET - The Rustic Mechanicals 1%

Damian E. Dominguez - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Steel City Shakespeare Center 1%

Damian E. Dominguez - AMERICAN FAST - Steel City Shakespeare Center 1%

Jason A Young - THE AGE OF REVELS AND REBELS (HENRY IV PART 1) - The Rustic Mechanicals 1%



Best Dance Production

ANYTHING GOES - Pittsburgh CLO 34%

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL - Lincoln park performing arts center 27%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Pittsburgh CLO 22%

MARIA CARUSO'S BODIOGRAPHY IN FACETS - Kelly Strayhorn theater 17%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Patrick Cannon - AMÉLIE - Little Lake Theater Company 12%

Nik Nemec - ROCK OF AGES - Mon River Arts 11%

Nick Mitchell - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 9%

Daina Michelle Griffith - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Front Porch Theatricals 9%

Art DeConciliis - URINETOWN - Stage 62 7%

Tim Seib - ONCE - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 7%

Rosh Raines - RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER JR - Lincoln park performing arts center 6%

Nik Nemec - THE WEDDING SINGER - Mon River Arts 6%

Dontee Kiehn - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Pittsburgh CLO 5%

Rob James - FALSETTOS - Front Porch Theatricals 5%

Scott Weinstein - INTO THE WOODS - Pittsburgh CLO 5%

Natalie Malotke - JERSEY BOYS - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 4%

Kent Gash - BILLY STRAYHORN: SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR - Pittsburgh Public Theater 3%

Laura Alcalá Baker - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Steel City Shakespeare Center 3%

Marc Robin - SOUND OF MUSIC - Pittsburgh CLO 3%

Scott Logsdon - THE CRINOLYNNS IN CONCERT - Stage Right! Greensburg 2%

Ameena Kaplan - ANYTHING GOES - Pittsburgh CLO 2%

Gregg Brandt - SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - St Vincent Summer Theatre 2%

Darren Lee - GUYS & DOLLS - Pittsburgh CLO 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Ponny Conomos Jahn - GODS OF COMEDY - South Park Theater 12%

Jessica Zack - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Geyer Performing Arts Center 12%

Rosh Raines - PUFFS - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 12%

Tracey D. Turner - DRACULA - Steel City Shakespeare Center 7%

Art DeConciliis - PERSEVERANCE - Prime Stage Theatre 7%

Jordan Gilbert - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Geyer Performing Arts Center 5%

Laura Wurzell - THE BOXCAR CHILDREN - Prime Stage Theatre 4%

Nick Hrutkay - TWELFTH NIGHT - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 3%

Justin Emeka - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM IN HARLEM - Pittsburgh Public Theater 3%

J. Cody Spellman - UNCLE VANYA - Throughline Theatre Company 3%

Connor McCanlus - WEE BEASTIES - Uncumber Theatrics 3%

Timothy McCuen Piggee - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Pittsburgh Public Theater 3%

Kelly Trumbull - MORNING RECKONING - New Hazlett Theater 3%

Renee Rabenold - THE CRUCIBLE - Vigilance Theater Group 2%

Marya Sea Kaminski - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Pittsburgh Public Theater 2%

Sara Blike - TRUE WEST - Riverfront Theater Company 2%

Rusty Thelin - PEOPLE OF PITTSBURGH II: THE CONSTELLATIONIST - RealTime Arts 2%

Kinsley Beachler - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Youth Shakespeare Society of Pittsburgh 1%

Patrick Jordan - THE SOUND INSIDE - barebones productions 1%

Hannah Ruth Moss - EMMA - Steel City Shakespeare Center 1%

Marc Masterson - NATIVE GARDENS - Steel City Shakespeare Center 1%

Marc Masterson - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Steel City Shakespeare Center 1%

Jason A Young - ROMEO AND JULIET - The Rustic Mechanicals 1%

Desdemona Chiang - YOUNG AMERICANS - Pittsburgh Public Theater 1%

Layon Gray - WEBEIME - New Horizon Theater 1%



Best Ensemble

ROCK OF AGES - Mon River Arts 11%

KINKY BOOTS - Main Street Theatre Company 8%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Geyer Performing Arts Center 8%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Geyer Performing Arts Center 6%

AMELIE - Little Lake Theatre Company 6%

RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER JR - Lincoln park performing arts center 6%

SHE LOVES ME - South Park Theater 4%

ONCE - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 4%

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 3%

URINETOWN - Stage 62 3%

SPAMALOT - The Strand Zelienople 3%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Front Porch Theatricals 3%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Pittsburgh CLO 3%

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO SHOW - The Oaks Theater 2%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM IN HARLEM - Pittsburgh Public Theater 2%

FALSETTOS - Front Porch Theatricals 2%

ANYTHING GOES - Pittsburgh CLO 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Pittsburgh CLO 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Pittsburgh Public Theater 1%

A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE PLAY - Pittsburgh Public Theater 1%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Pittsburgh Public Theater 1%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Pittsburgh CLO 1%

THE CRUCIBLE - Vigilance Theater Group 1%

ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christopher Robin - ROCK OF AGES - Mon River Arts 18%

Paul Miller - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Pittsburgh CLO 11%

Forrest Trimble - ONCE - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 8%

Forrest Trimble - JERSEY BOYS - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 6%

Forrest Trimble - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 6%

Rui Rita - BILLY STRAYHORN: SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR - Pittsburgh Public Theater 6%

Andrew Ostrowski - FALSETTOS - Front Porch Theatricals 5%

Sherrice Mojgani - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Pittsburgh Public Theater 5%

Eve Bandi - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 4%

Madeline Barber - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Prime Stage Theatre 4%

Greg Messmer - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Steel City Shakespeare Center 3%

Rianne Lindsey - UNCLE VANYA - Throughline Theatre Company 3%

Harper York - CAMPFIRE STORIES - Vigilance Theater Group 3%

Jared Gooding - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM IN HARLEM - Pittsburgh Public Theater 2%

Andrew Ostrowski - THE SOUND INSIDE - barebones productions 2%

Hope Debelius - FRANKENSTEIN - Prime Stage Theatre 2%

Paul Miller - ANYTHING GOES - Pittsburgh CLO 2%

Hope Debelius - MORNING RECKONING - New Hazlett Theater 2%

Paul Miller - GUYS & DOLLS - Pittsburgh CLO 2%

Cat Wilson - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Steel City Shakespeare Center 2%

Minjoo Kim - AMERICAN FAST - Steel City Shakespeare Center 2%

Paul Whitaker - NATIVE GARDENS - Steel City Shakespeare Center 2%

Lee Anne Meeks - WEBEIME - New Horizon Theater 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Travis Rigby - ROCK OF AGES - Mon River Arts 15%

Catie Brown - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Pittsburgh CLO 11%

Robert Neumeyer - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Lincoln park performing arts center 10%

Francesca Tortorello - ONCE - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 8%

Becki Toth - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stage 62 8%

Doug Levine - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Front Porch Theatricals 6%

Francesca Tortorello - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 5%

Nora Pickell - THE WEDDING SINGER - Mon River Arts 5%

Cynthia Docherty - URINETOWN - Stage 62 5%

Francesca Tortorello - JERSEY BOYS - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 5%

Christopher McAllister - CAROUSEL IN CONCERT - Stage Right Productions 4%

Matthew Whitaker - BILLY STRAYHORN: SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR - Pittsburgh Public Theater 3%

Deana Muro - FALSETTOS - Front Porch Theatricals 3%

James cunningham - INTO THE WOODS - Pittsburgh CLO 3%

Matt Calvetti - TWELFTH NIGHT - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 2%

Mike Meketa - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Steel City Shakespeare Center 2%

James cunningham - GUYS AND DOLLS - Pittsburgh CLO 2%

Aaron Gandy - THE CRINOLYNNS IN CONCERT - Stage Right! Greensburg 2%

James cunningham - ANYTHING GOES - Pittsburgh CLO 1%

Mathew Whitaker - SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR - Pittsburgh, Public, Theater, a 1%



Best Musical

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Geyer Performing Arts Center 13%

AMÉLIE - Little Lake Theater Company 9%

ROCK OF AGES - Mon River Arts 8%

KINKY BOOTS - Split Stage Productions 8%

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 6%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Lincoln park performing arts center 6%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Mon River Arts 5%

SHE LOVES ME - South Park Theater 4%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Front Porch Theatricals 4%

URINETOWN - Stage 62 4%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Pittsburgh CLO 4%

ONCE - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 4%

JERSEY BOYS - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 3%

RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER JR - Lincoln park performing arts center 3%

SPAMALOT - The Strand Zelienople 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Pittsburgh CLO 2%

FALSETTOS - Front Porch Theatricals 2%

BILLY STRAYHORN: SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR - Pittsburgh Public Theater 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Pittsburgh CLO 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Strand Zelienople 2%

ANYTHING GOES - Pittsburgh CLO 1%

SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - City Theatre 1%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Pittsburgh CLO 1%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Pittsburgh CLO 1%

THE CRINOLYNNS IN CONCERT - Stage Right! Greensburg 0%



Best New Play Or Musical

BILLY STRAYHORN: SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR - Pittsburgh Public Theater 17%

YOUNG AMERICANS - Pittsburgh Public Theater 11%

HERE YOU COME AGAIN - Pittsburgh CLO 8%

DRACULA (ADAPTED BY COLE VECCHIO) - Steel City Shakespeare Center 8%

WHAT KIND OF WOMAN - off the WALL productions 7%

EMMA - Steel City Shakespeare Center 6%

PERSEVERANCE - Prime Stage Theatre 6%

THE CRINOLYNNS IN CONCERT - Stage Right! Greensburg 6%

MORNING RECKONING - New Hazlett Theater 6%

CAMPFIRE STORIES - Vigilance Theater Group 5%

SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - City Theatre 4%

WEE BEASTIES - Uncumber Theatrics 3%

PEOPLE OF PITTSBURGH II: THE CONSTELLATIONIST - RealTime Arts 3%

THE LIVING NEWS FESTIVAL - Throughline Theatre Company 3%

SHANTYTOWN: THE BALLAD OF FR. JAMES COX - Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company 2%

THE SPACE PROGRAM - The Jesters' Guild 2%

THE HEAVY GAIT OF NIGHT - Steel City Shakespeare Center 1%

OR FOREVER HOLD YOUR PEACE - Big Storm Performance Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Britt Dorazio - AMÉLIE - Little Lake Theater Company 7%

Jordan Zelmore - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Geyer Performing Arts Center 7%

Aubrey Burchell - SWEENEY TODD - Greensburg Civic Theatre 5%

Gabe DeRose - KINKY BOOTS - Split Stage Productions 5%

Dixie Surewood - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Split Stage Productions 5%

Stephen Taylor - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Geyer Performing Arts Center 4%

Harley Muir - ROCK OF AGES - Mon River Arts 4%

Sam Brooks - THE WEDDING SINGER - Mon River Arts 3%

Grace Phillips - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Geyer Performing Arts Center 3%

Audrey Logan - SHE LOVES ME - South Park Theater 3%

Missy Moreno - ROCK OF AGES - Mon River Arts 3%

Jason Shavers - KINKY BOOTS - Split Stage Productions 3%

Ryan Patrick Kearney - SHE LOVES ME - South Park Theater 3%

Carolee Carmello - INTO THE WOODS - Pittsburgh CLO 2%

Michael Marra - SPAMALOT! - The Strand Zelienople 2%

Joe Serafini - INTO THE WOODS - Pittsburgh CLO 2%

Danny Mayhak - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Front Porch Theatricals 2%

Darius de Haas - BILLY STRAYHORN: SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR - Pittsburgh Public Theater 2%

Katy Chmura - THE WEDDING SINGER - Mon River Arts 2%

Adam Marino - JERSEY BOYS - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 2%

Catherine Kolos - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Front Porch Theatricals 2%

Bret Goodnack - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 2%

Dave Toole - ONCE - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 2%

Brandon Kerr - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Geyer Performing Arts Center 2%

Kate Queen - ONCE - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Tom Kolos - GODS OF COMEDY - South Park Theater 6%

Connor Bahr - PUFFS - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 6%

Joe York - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lincoln park performing arts center 6%

Alex Manalo - MORNING RECKONING - New Hazlett Theater 5%

Jeanie Cygrymus - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Geyer Performing Arts Center 4%

Callee Miles - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 4%

Milo Carey - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Geyer Performing Arts Center 4%

Joe York - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lincoln park performing arts center 3%

Alex Scabis - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Geyer Performing Arts Center 3%

Michael campayno - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lincoln park performing arts center 3%

Kelly Tunney - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Geyer Performing Arts Center 3%

Becca Radeshak - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Geyer Performing Arts Center 3%

Cole Vecchio - DRACULA - Steel City Shakespeare Center 2%

Amber Yezek - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Geyer Performing Arts Center 2%

Katie Dunlap - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Geyer Performing Arts Center 2%

Robyn Brady - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Geyer Performing Arts Center 2%

Matt Henderson - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Pittsburgh Savoyards 2%

Gena David - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Geyer Performing Arts Center 2%

Alex Truzzi - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Geyer Performing Arts Center 2%

Hope Anthony - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM IN HARLEM - Pittsburgh Public Theater 2%

Zach Reed - TRUE WEST - Riverfront Theater Company 2%

Michael McBurney - UNCLE VANYA - Throughline Theatre Company 2%

Vanessa Severo - FRIDA...A SELF PORTRAIT - Pittsburgh Public Theater 1%

Monica Wyche - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Pittsburgh Public Theater 1%

E. Faye Butler - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Pittsburgh Public Theater 1%



Best Play

PUFFS - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 14%

GODS OF COMEDY - South Park Theater 11%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Geyer Performing Arts Center 10%

ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Geyer Performing Arts Center 8%

A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE PLAY - Pittsburgh Public Theater 7%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM IN HARLEM - Pittsburgh Public Theater 7%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Pittsburgh Public Theater 4%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Riverfront Theater Company 3%

DRACULA - Steel City Shakespeare Center 3%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Geyer Performing Arts Center 3%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - City Theatre Company 3%

CLEOPATRA AND ANTONY - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 3%

UNCLE VANYA - Throughline Theatre Company 3%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 2%

THE CRUCIBLE - Vigilance Theater Group 2%

MORNING RECKONING - New Hazlett Theater 2%

PEOPLE OF PITTSBURGH II: THE CONSTELLATIONIST - RealTime Arts 2%

ROMEO AND JULIET - The Rustic Mechanicals 2%

THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Pittsburgh Savoyards 2%

TRUE WEST - Riverfront Theater Company 1%

WHAT KIND OF WOMAN - off the WALL productions 1%

EMMA - Steel City Shakespeare Center 1%

THE SOUND INSIDE - barebones productions 1%

NATIVE GARDENS - City Theatre 1%

JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE - Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joshua Brady - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Geyer Performing Arts Center 18%

JohnMicheal Bohach - PUFFS - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 10%

Tucker Topel - ONCE - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 9%

Tucker Topel - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 9%

Mike Hamilla - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Geyer Performing Arts Center 7%

Jeff Way - URINETOWN - Stage 62 7%

Anka Lupes - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM IN HARLEM - Pittsburgh Public Theater 6%

Tucker Topel - JERSEY BOYS - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 6%

Johnmichael Bohach - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Front Porch Theatricals 5%

Tony Ferrieri - NATIVE GARDENS - Steel City Shakespeare Center 4%

Jason Sherwood - BILLY STRAYHORN: SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR - Pittsburgh Public Theater 3%

Tim Mackabee - A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE PLAY - Pittsburgh Public Theater 3%

Tucker Topel - FRANKENSTEIN - Prime Stage Theatre 2%

Parker Stephens - EMMA - Steel City Shakespeare Center 2%

Jennifer Zeyl - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Pittsburgh Public Theater 2%

Tucker Topel - MORNING RECKONING - New Hazlett Theater 2%

Anne Mundell - THE WANDERERS - Steel City Shakespeare Center 2%

Bradford Gordon - AS YOU LIKE IT - Band of Brothers Shakespeare Johnstown Stackhouse Park 2%

Herb Newsome - WEBEIME - New Horizon Theater 1%

Chelsea W. Warren - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Steel City Shakespeare Center 1%

Sasha Schwartz - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Steel City Shakespeare Center 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alec Bosler - ROCK OF AGES - Mon River Arts 18%

Steve Shapiro - PUFFS - Lincoln park performing arts center 11%

Jon Sage - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 8%

Greg brooks. - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Pittsburgh CLO 7%

Zach Moore - BILLY STRAYHORN: SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR - Pittsburgh Public Theater 6%

Eric Collins - ONCE - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 6%

Bob Bolman - JERSEY BOYS - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 6%

Angela Baughman - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Front Porch Theatricals 5%

Angela Baughman - FALSETTOS - Front Porch Theatricals 4%

Zach Moore - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM IN HARLEM - Pittsburgh Public Theater 4%

Shannon Knapp - UNCLE VANYA - Throughline Theater Company 4%

Zach Moore - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Pittsburgh Public Theater 3%

Harper York - CAMPFIRE STORIES - Vigilance Theater Group 2%

Shannon Knapp - WHAT KIND OF WOMAN - off the WALL productions 2%

Chris evans - GUYS & DOLLS - Pittsburgh CLO 2%

Samantha Magill - MORNING RECKONING - New Hazlett Theater 2%

Sartje Pickett - A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE PLAY - Pittsburgh Public Theater 2%

Stefanie Senior - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Steel City Shakespeare Center 2%

Byron Nash - IS GOD IS - barebones productions 2%

Howard Patterson - DEVIL IS A LIE - Quantum theater 1%

Howard Patterson - MEN ON BOATS - Point Park 1%

Howard Patterson - AMERICAN FAST - Steel City Shakespeare Center 1%

Tate Abdullah - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Steel City Shakespeare Center 1%

Daniel Ocanto - NATIVE GARDENS - Steel City Shakespeare Center 0%

Jeff Sherwood - THE WANDERERS - Steel City Shakespeare Center 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jodi Knight Geyer - THE WEDDING SINGER - Mon River Arts 10%

Julia Smitley - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Geyer Performing Arts Center 8%

Maria Spedaliere - HELLO, DOLLY! - Geyer Performing Arts Center 5%

Dixie Surewood - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stage 62 5%

Vanessa Clarke-Deaver - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Geyer Performing Arts Center 4%

Sierra Mitchel - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - McKeesport Little Theater 4%

Dixie Surewood - KINKY BOOTS - Split Stage Productions 3%

Conor McQueen - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Geyer Performing Arts Center 3%

Joe Kosha - THE WEDDING SINGER - Mon River Arts 3%

Missy Moreno - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Front Porch Theatricals 3%

Ray Cygrymus - ROCK OF AGES - Mon River Arts 3%

Brecken Newton Farrell - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 3%

Nikki Smith Young - ROCK OF AGES - Mon River Arts 3%

Candice Fisher - SHE LOVES ME - South Park Theater 3%

Sam Brooks - SHE LOVES ME - South Park Theater 3%

Quinn Patrick Shannon - JERSEY BOYS - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 2%

Michaela Isenberg - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Front Porch Theatricals 2%

Melessie Clark - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Pittsburgh CLO 2%

Sam Brooks - ROCK OF AGES - Mon River Arts 2%

David Toole - JERSEY BOYS - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 2%

Victor M. Aponte - KINKY BOOTS - Split Stage Productions 2%

Erin Seaberg - ROCK OF AGES - Mon River Arts 2%

Richard Halbrook - HELLO, DOLLY! - Geyer Performing Arts Center 2%

Christine Laitta - GUYS AND DOLLS - Pittsburgh CLO 2%

Chi Chi de Vivre - KINKY BOOTS - Split Stage Productions 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Lily Connor - PUFFS - Lincoln park performing arts center 8%

Josiah Eutsey - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Geyer Performing Arts Center 8%

Connor Vaccari - PUFFS - Lincoln park performing arts center 7%

Travis Miller - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Geyer Performing Arts Center 6%

Brady Opel - PUFFS - Lincoln park performing arts center 5%

Hope Anthony - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Pittsburgh Public Theater 4%

Nellie Cook - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Geyer Performing Arts Center 4%

Anne Rematt - PERSEVERANCE - Prime Stage Theatre 4%

Grace Plassmeyer - PUFFS - Lincoln park performing arts center 3%

Hope Anthony - A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE PLAY - Pittsburgh Public Theater 3%

Adam Sarpi - DRACULA - Steel City Shakespeare Center 3%

Zach Malinak - DRACULA - Steel City Shakespeare Center 3%

Maddie Kocur - THE CRUCIBLE - Vigilance Theater Group 2%

Jeffrey Howell - ANYTHING GOES - Pittsburgh CLO 2%

Julia Kreutzer - MORNING RECKONING - New Hazlett Theater 2%

Rick Dutrow - UNCLE VANYA - Throughline Theatre Company 2%

Will Guffey - DRACULA - Steel City Shakespeare Center 2%

Tom Sarp - DRACULA - Steel City Shakespeare Center 2%

Matt Henderson - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Prime Stage Theatre 2%

Brenden Peifer - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM IN HARLEM - Pittsburgh Public Theater 2%

Alexandra Hellinger - DRACULA - Steel City Shakespeare Center 2%

John Dolphin - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Pittsburgh Savoyards 2%

Marisa Postava - THE CRUCIBLE - Vigilance Theater Group 2%

Amara Granderson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM IN HARLEM - Pittsburgh Public Theater 2%

Abbe Tanenbaum - WHAT KIND OF WOMAN - off the WALL productions 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

CURIOUS GEORGE AND THE GOLDEN MEATBALL - Little Lake Theatre Company 21%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 18%

PIPPIN - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 15%

RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER JR - Lincoln park performing arts center 15%

THE BOXCAR CHILDREN - Prime Stage Theatre 11%

HARRIET TUBMAN AND THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD - Prime Stage Theatre 11%

STRAWBERRY FRECKLEFACE - Stage 62 10%