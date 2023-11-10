Attack Theatre to Present World Premiere of ROWHOUSE Dance Music Journey

This December, Attack Theatre will present Rowhouse, an exhilarating dance and music journey into the intricacies of lives entwined, intersecting, and the complex ambiguities of the space in between, charged with soul-stirring melodies performed live by the incomparable Dave Eggar and his captivating, genre-bending band, featuring Le'Asha Julius, an actress, singer and rapper who has opened for several artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Salt 'n' Peppa, Noname, and Talib Kweli.

Founded in 1994 by Michele de la Reza and Peter Kope as a collaboration between two dancers and a city, Attack Theatre fuses modern dance, original live music, and interdisciplinary art forms to create engaging dance performances.

Rowhouse features dancers Isabella Bergamin, Lydia Clinton, Michele de la Reza, Ethan Gwynn, Peter Kope, Miranda Nichols, and Sarah Zielinski, performing on a rotating set that takes audiences through three intertwining theatrical episodes: Outside, Inside, and the Space In-Between.

"Having lived in row houses in Wilkinsburg and dense apartments of NYC, I never quite knew what was on the other side of that shared wall,” says co-founder and artistic executive director de la Reza. “The different personalities of footsteps, babies crying, music playing, people yelling…I heard it all.”

Co-founder and artistic director Peter Kope adds, “And, it's great to hang out with your neighbors on the front stoop, too.”

De la Reza continues, “Rowhouse is an exploration of home. We've worked together with the cast to gather different memories, impressions, sounds and feelings to build a quilt that wraps the audience in warmth, laughter and intrigue.”

Kope adds, “I'm excited for Sabrina Liu to join us as a choreographic collaborator and add her movement voice to the process and performance.”

Along with Eggar and Julius, guitarist Phil Faconti and mandolin player Blake Collins will provide the musical fabric for this world premiere performance.

“Attack Theatre is thrilled to work again with such incredible internationally acclaimed musicians,” says managing director Jeremy Czarniak. “Dave is a long-time collaborator who has created original music and scores with Attack Theatre for over 20 years. Phil was last seen in Pittsburgh at Attack Theatre's sold-out performances of Behind Ourself Concealed with Paquito D'Rivera. Le'Asha has performed in television (HBO), in films (Sundance Film Festival) and on stages throughout the U.S., and we're excited she's making her Pittsburgh debut with us.”

Choreographers: Peter Kope, Michele de la Reza, Sabrina Liu

Original Music: Dave Eggar, Phil Faconti, Black Collins and Le'Asha Julius

Dancers: Isabella Bergamin, Lydia Clinton, Michele de la Reza, Ethan Gwynn, Peter Kope, Miranda Nichols, and Sarah Zielinski

Three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist Dave Eggar has been a performer, composer and music director with Attack Theatre since 2000 and has performed throughout the world as a solo cellist and a pianist. Recent engagements have included Carnegie Hall, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Sydney Opera House, Barbican Centre, the Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center Festival, and the White House. Eggar has performed and recorded with artists such as Evanescence, Foreigner, Norah Jones, Paul Simon, Lindsey Stirling, Lady Gaga, Josh Groban, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Ornette Coleman, and Breaking Benjamin. He is a graduate of the Juilliard School and Harvard University.

Le'Asha Julius

Le'Asha Julius is an actress and singer from Washington D.C. who currently resides in Brookyn. She attended Duke Ellington School of the Arts and went on to receive her BFA from SUNY Purchase College. She is known for her role as Wendy in HBO's “Random Acts of Flyness,” and Jasmine in “Still Here,” which premiered at The Sundance Film Festival. Le'Asha has worked with The Public Theater, the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, Howard University, and Carnegie Hall, among many other endeavors. In her free time, she's a rapper/ songwriter, has performed at Black Thought's "School of Thought," and has opened for several artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Salt 'n' Peppa, Noname, and Talib Kweli. She recently released three new singles, which are available in digital stores everywhere. Le'Asha is currently the first year acting teacher at SUNY Purchase's Conservatory of Acting BFA program.

Sabrina Liu

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, Sabrina grew up training at Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Yanlai Dance Academy. She attended Carnegie Mellon University, where she was heavily involved in the dance community. After obtaining her Master's degree in bioengineering, Sabrina lived in Boston, MA for a few years to start her career in medical device product development. During that time, she was a choreographer and performer for the Urbanity Underground Company and Boston Community Dance Project (BCDP). She currently performs with Firewall Dance Theatre's burlesque company and choreographed for Attack Theatre's Solo Shoe Show last season.

Performance Details:

Rowhouse

Attack Theatre Studios, 212 45th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Friday, December 1 | 7:30 PM (6:30 PM VIP reception with the artists)

Saturday, December 2 | 7:30 PM (6:30 PM VIP reception with the artists)

Sunday, December 3 | 2:00 PM

Friday, December 8 | 7:30 PM

Saturday, December 9 | 7:30 PM

Prices:

pre-show Meet-the-Artists reception + reserved seating: $65

general admission: $45

artist/educator/senior/student: $25

Attack Theatre is committed to offering inclusive, engaging experiences for people of all abilities. ADA seating is available and may be reserved upon request, and American Sign Language interpreters are available for performances with at least one week's notice. To request ASL interpretation or further accommodations, email contact@attacktheatre.com or call 412/281-3305.

High resolution media photos, including artist headshots and a promotional image, can be found at this link.

On-demand tickets are also available. For tickets and more information, visit Click Here.