Applications Are Now Open For The Williams Sing-Off Competition

Each year, dozens of young, aspiring musical artists audition to become a finalist in the Williams Sing-Off Competition. This event is hosted by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust every New Year's Eve as a part of Highmark First Night Pittsburgh. The winner will be given the honor of performing live at the Dollar Bank Stage at 7th Street & Penn Avenue on New Year's Eve, among many other great prizes.

Those who wish to apply should:

Send in a family-friendly video of themselves performing a musical number in under two minutes

Be in grades 6-12 and attend a school within 150 miles of downtown Pittsburgh

Apply individually, or by forming a musical group of 20 or fewer artists

Use pre-recorded track accompaniment, live performance accompaniment*, or sing a cappella *Live accompaniment must be limited to one instrument such as keyboard, guitar, etc. - no full live bands

Be available between 6 and 11 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Song(s) performed in the audition video must be the same song to be performed at Highmark First Night Pittsburgh, if chosen as a finalist.

All finalists will be invited to participate in the Highmark First Night Pittsburgh 2020 Parade. The winner will not only be able to perform live as the opening act at the Dollar Bank Stage but will also receive complimentary admission buttons to experience Highmark First Night Pittsburgh, a $500 cash prize, and $1,000 for their school's music department.

Williams generously sponsors Competition year after year to encourage creativity in Pittsburgh's youth. Jim Scheel, Senior Vice President of Williams says, "The Williams Sing-Off is a wonderful way to support and encourage students in the arts who aspire to help Pittsburgh ring in the New Year with their amazing talent. That is why Williams is proud to once again sponsor this fun event for the fourth year in a row. I look forward to seeing their talent on full display at Highmark First Night Pittsburgh 2020."

Learn more and apply at TrustArts.org/SING-OFF





