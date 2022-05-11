2022 Gene Kelly Award Nominations Announced

Pittsburgh CLO and Dolores Kara are proud to announce the nominees for the 31st Annual Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater. The awards show will take place on Saturday, May 28 at 7:30pm at the Benedum Center in downtown Pittsburgh.

Over the past three months, a panel of judges have attended the performances by the following 32 Allegheny County high schools: Avonworth High School, Baldwin High School, Bishop Canevin High School, Central Catholic - Oakland Catholic High Schools, Chartiers Valley High School, Elizabeth Forward High School, Gateway High School, Hampton High School, Keystone Oaks High School, McKeesport Area High School, Montour High School, Moon Area High School, North Hills High School, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School, Penn Hills High School, Pine-Richland High School, Pittsburgh Allderdice High School, Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12, Plum Senior High, Quaker Valley High School, Redeemer Lutheran School, Riverview Jr./Sr. High School, Serra Catholic High School, Sewickley Academy, Shady Side Academy Senior School, South Fayette High School, Springdale Jr./Sr. High School, St. Joseph High School, Thomas Jefferson High School, West Allegheny High School, Westinghouse Arts Academy, Woodland Hills Senior High School.



The judging panel was comprised of performing arts educators, arts administrators, entertainment professionals and performers. On May 6 these judges met and reviewed highlights from each high school performance. The scoring was then tabulated by Deloitte LLP.

The Nominees for the 2022 Gene Kelly Awards are:

Best Scenic Design

Budget Level I

Plum Senior High: The Addams Family School Edition

Serra Catholic High School: Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Westinghouse Arts Academy: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Budget Level II

Elizabeth Forward High School: Little Shop of Horrors - Broadway Version

Hampton High School: Into The Woods

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12: Hairspray

Budget Level III

Moon Area High School: The Addams Family

North Hills High School: Once Upon a Mattress

Thomas Jefferson High School: Legally Blonde The Musical

Budget Level IV

Baldwin High School: How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Penn Hills High School: Little Women

Woodland Hills Senior High School: Shrek The Musical

Best Costume Design

Budget Level I

Chartiers Valley High School: Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School: Bye Bye Birdie

Westinghouse Arts Academy: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School: The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Broadway Revival Version)

Hampton High School: Into The Woods

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12: Hairspray

Budget Level III

Moon Area High School: The Addams Family

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School: Disney's The Little Mermaid

Thomas Jefferson High School: Legally Blonde The Musical

Budget Level IV

Baldwin High School: How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Pine-Richland High School: Shrek The Musical

Woodland Hills Senior High School: Shrek The Musical

Best Lighting Design

Budget Level I

Chartiers Valley High School: Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins

Plum Senior High: The Addams Family School Edition

Westinghouse Arts Academy: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Budget Level II

Elizabeth Forward High School: Little Shop of Horrors - Broadway Version

Hampton High School: Into The Woods

Shady Side Academy Senior School: Urinetown

Budget Level III

Moon Area High School: The Addams Family

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School: Disney's The Little Mermaid

Thomas Jefferson High School: Legally Blonde The Musical

Budget Level IV

Penn Hills High School: Little Women

Pine-Richland High School: Shrek The Musical

Woodland Hills Senior High School: Shrek The Musical

Best Vocal Ensemble

Budget Level I

Chartiers Valley High School: Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins

Serra Catholic High School: Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Westinghouse Arts Academy: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Budget Level II

Elizabeth Forward High School: Little Shop of Horrors - Broadway Version

Hampton High School: Into The Woods

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12: Hairspray

Budget Level III

Moon Area High School: The Addams Family

North Hills High School: Once Upon a Mattress

Thomas Jefferson High School: Legally Blonde The Musical

Budget Level IV

Pine-Richland High School: Shrek The Musical

West Allegheny High School: Legally Blonde The Musical

Woodland Hills Senior High School: Shrek The Musical

Best Dance Ensemble

Budget Level I

Chartiers Valley High School: Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins

Plum Senior High: The Addams Family School Edition

Westinghouse Arts Academy: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Budget Level II

Elizabeth Forward High School: Little Shop of Horrors - Broadway Version

Hampton High School: Into The Woods

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12: Hairspray

Budget Level III

Moon Area High School: The Addams Family

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School: Disney's The Little Mermaid

Thomas Jefferson High School: Legally Blonde The Musical

Budget Level IV

Pine-Richland High School: Shrek The Musical

West Allegheny High School: Legally Blonde The Musical

Woodland Hills Senior High School: Shrek The Musical

Best Crew/Technical Execution

Budget Level I

Chartiers Valley High School: Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins

Plum Senior High: The Addams Family School Edition

Serra Catholic High School: Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Budget Level II

Elizabeth Forward High School: Little Shop of Horrors - Broadway Version

Hampton High School: Into The Woods

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12: Hairspray

Budget Level III

Moon Area High School: The Addams Family

North Hills High School: Once Upon a Mattress

Thomas Jefferson High School: Legally Blonde The Musical

Budget Level IV

Pine-Richland High School: Shrek The Musical

West Allegheny High School: Legally Blonde The Musical

Woodland Hills Senior High School: Shrek The Musical

Best Student Orchestra

Hampton High School: Into the Woods

North Hills High School: Once Upon a Mattress

Pine-Richland High School: Shrek The Musical

Plum Senior High: The Addams Family School Edition

Sewickley Academy: Urinetown

Westinghouse Arts Academy: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Outstanding Student Artist

Maddie Casella: North Hills High School

Stella Christensen: Quaker Valley High School

Jack Cipriani: Moon Area High School

Olivia Holloway: Avonworth High School

Alexander Victoria: Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Dragon Puppeteers: Woodland Hills Senior High School

Best Supporting Actor

Jack Cipriani

Moon Area High School

The Addams Family

"Mel Beineke"

Andrew Kaehly

Hampton High School

Into The Woods

"Cinderella's Prince/Wolf"

Issac McCloy

Westinghouse Arts Academy

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

"Leaf Coneybear"

Max Peluso

Sewickley Academy

Urinetown

"Hot Blades Harry"

Max Pratley

Baldwin High School

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

"Bud Frump"

Kai Sachon

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Hairspray

"Seaweed Stubbs"

Best Supporting Actress

Camryn Hall

Westinghouse Arts Academy

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

"Rona Lisa Peretti"



Mackenzie Heidenreich

West Allegheny High School

Legally Blonde The Musical

"Enid Hoopes"

Lucia Lazzara-Goodrich

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Hairspray

"Amber von Tussle"

Teddy McClelland

Woodland Hills Senior High School

Shrek The Musical

"Dragon"

Beth Satariano

North Hills

Once Upon a Mattress

"Lady Larkin"

Molly Virtue

Pittsburgh Allderdice High School

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella

"Fairy Godmother"

Best Actor

Dominic Difuccia

Woodland Hills Senior High School

Shrek The Musical

"Shrek"

Jack Exline

Pine-Richland High School

Shrek The Musical

"Donkey"

Tyler Guinto-Brody

Elizabeth Forward High School

Little Shop of Horrors - Broadway Version

"Seymour Krelborn"

Logan Krushinski

Pine-Richland High School

Shrek The Musical

"Shrek"

Quintin Michalski

Baldwin High School

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

"J. Pierrepont Finch"

Nicolas Sperandeo

Chartiers Valley

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins

"Bert"

Best Actress

Kylie Edwards

Gateway

The Drowsy Chaperone

"Janet Van De Graaff"

Isabella Gricar

Westinghouse Arts Academy

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

"Olive Ostrovsky"

Trisha Holmes

Pine-Richland High School

Shrek The Musical

"Princess Fiona"

Emma Hopf

North Hills High School

Once Upon a Mattress

"Princess Winnifred"

Kaitlyn Majewski

McKeesport Area High School

Mamma Mia!

"Donna Sheridan"

Ellie Tongel

Plum Senior High

The Addams Family School Edition

"Morticia Addams"

Best Musical

Budget Level I

Chartiers Valley High School: Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins

Westinghouse Arts Academy: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Budget Level II

Elizabeth Forward High School: Little Shop of Horrors - Broadway Version

Hampton High School: Into The Woods

Budget Level III

North Hills High School: Once Upon a Mattress

Thomas Jefferson High School: Legally Blonde The Musical

Budget Level IV

West Allegheny High School: Legally Blonde The Musical

Woodland Hills Senior High School: Shrek The Musical

The nominees for Best Actor and Best Actress will be competing for the opportunity to represent Pittsburgh CLO's Gene Kelly Awards in the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City on Monday, June 27. For more information on the National High School Musical Theater Awards, please visit www.jimmyawards.com.



In addition to the more than 34 Kelly Awards presented at the event, several cash and university scholarships will be awarded. These scholarships are made possible through generous donations from the CLO Ambassadors, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and participating colleges. Winners will be announced at the ceremony on May 28. More information is available at pittsburghCLO.org.

The Gene Kelly Awards are presented by the Michael J. Kara Family with additional support provided by Deloitte, The Gismondi Family Foundation, Point Park University, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, PNC Bank, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, and the CLO Ambassadors. Deloitte Consulting, LLP is the official auditor for the Gene Kelly Awards.