Zimbabwe Dictator Robert Mugabe Examined in Black Theatre Troupe's BREAKFAST WITH MUGABE

With its ability to use theater to explore timely topics, Black Theatre Troupe brings the riveting play BREAKFAST WITH MUGABE October 25- November 10 to the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington, Phoenix, AZ 85004. The production is as timely as the notorious Zimbabwe revolutionary and president who recently died in September.

Single tickets for BREAKFAST WITH MUGABE are $41 on sale at www.blacktheatretroupe.org/.

Written by British playwright Fraser Grace, BREAKFAST WITH MUGABE explores the conflict between African and European values as a psychiatrist encounters a most unusual patient. Robert Mugabe, President of Zimbabwe, is in crisis and is searching for the root of his anxiety. The play premiered with the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-on-Avon in 2005 and in New York for 100 performances, where it was nominated for Off-Broadway Alliance for "Best Play" in 2013.

Black Theatre Troupe's production of BREAKFAST WITH MUGABE features Mike Traylor as Robert Mugabe, Ryan Jenkins as Grace Mugabe, Jordan Kerry-Mitchell as Gabriel, and Duane Daniels as psychiatrist Andrew Peric. Louis Farber will direct.





