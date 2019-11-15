Zijia Kong Presents New Dance Work DYNASTY

Next Sunday Nov. 17, the Phoenix Wushu Academy (Phoenix Performing Arts Academy) will perform "Dynasty: A Martial Arts & Dance Epic" at the Chandler Center for the Arts. Internationally renowned Chinese dancer, choreographer Zijia Kong who has made significant contributions as an artist director for the event.

The show "Dynasty" follows with 10 major time periods in China, including the Golden Age of the Han Dynasty, when the martial arts flourished. The Song Dynasty, when paper money and gun powder were first used and Modern China, where the dances and art forms of the past have become sports and cultural activities that are passing to the younger generations.

As a dance director, Zijia Kong has choreographed total 20 Chinese Classical dance and Folk dance pieces, each of them uses different props, such as long ribbons, Chinese folding fan and tambourines. Ms. Kong is also a soloist in "Dynasty" and perform one of Chinese four beauties - Diaochan. Zijia Kong is passionate about conveying specific narratives abstractly enough to allow audiences to translate the work through their own experiences. She pairs emotionally visceral movement with technical articulations, her movement infused with quirkiness and virtuosity. She desires to be part of seeing people become themselves fully. Her work has shown at Mesa Arts Center, Nelson Fine Arts Center, The Orpheum Theatre, Margaret Gisolo Theatre, Phoenix Art Museum, The Herberger Theater Center, Chandler Center for the Arts, The Trunk Space, Edge Hill University and Tempe Center for the Arts. Zijia Kong loves how collaborating can bring even more richness and life to a project, she has taught workshops and given lectures on dance, choreography, collaboration and installation throughout the US and over the world.

"In this event, one of my missions is to preserve and promote Chinese culture arts because some of its ancient art forms and customs are fading away, I believe it is my duty to bring awareness of our cultural heritage and encourage the people around us to also appreciate the breathtaking history and culture of China." She said. Zijia Kong is a creative soul who likes rich depth of connection, spontaneity, and adventuring to new places. Throughout Zijia's career, she has been covered by U.S. and Chinese media publications, including USA Phoenix News, CCTV News, Yes Magazine, World Journal News, Phoenix Art: AMPLIFIED, Chinese Daily News and People.cn.





