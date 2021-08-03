Zao Theatre Announces FROST/NIXON Auditions

Zao Theatre has announced auditions for Frost/Nixon the fictionalized Tony Award winning British play by screenwriter and dramatist Peter Morgan, based on the famous television interviews by David Frost with disgraced U.S. President Richard Nixon. The interviews, conducted in 1977 as part of Nixon's efforts to improve his image, were did not produce the results Nixon expected.

British talk-show host David Frost has become a lowbrow laughingstock. Richard M. Nixon has just resigned the United States presidency in total disgrace over Vietnam and the Watergate scandal. Determined to resurrect his career, Frost risks everything on a series of in-depth interviews in order to extract an apology from Nixon. The cagey Nixon, however, is equally bent on redeeming himself in his nation's eyes. In the television age, image is king, and both men are desperate to out-talk and upstage each other as the cameras roll. The result is the interview that sealed a president's legacy.

AUDTIONS - MONDAY, AUGUST 30 with Call Backs Tuesday, August 31.

