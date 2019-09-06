XANADU Arrives At Arizona Broadway Theatre

Arizona Broadway Theatre (ABT), Arizona's Leader in Musical Theatre, finishes the fourteenth season with the hilarious roller-skating, finger-tapping Xanadu.

Strange Magic is taking over the ABT stage this summer as Greek muse Clio (Kira) descends from Mount Olympus in all her roller skate and leg warmer glory to inspire a dejected human. But when Kira falls into forbidden love with him, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation and chaos erupts. Featuring '80s hit songs Have You Never Been Mellow, Magic, and Evil Woman, Xanadu is hilarity on wheels for anyone who has ever hoped to feel the touch of inspiration!

Xanadu is led by ABT Sal Pavia (Sonny Malone), who recently appeared in The ENCORE at ABT in My Way: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra and on the Mainstage as Frank Abagnale, Jr. in Catch Me If You Can and Link Larkin in Hairspray. Joining him is Liz Fallon (Clio/Kira), who also appeared in My Way and has appeared on the ABT Mainstage as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, Princess Fiona in Shrek: The Musical, and Charity Hope Valentine in Sweet Charity. Other returning ABT alums include Danny Durr (Ensemble), Renée Kathleen Koher (Calliope/Aphrodite), Nicholas Kuhn (Terpsichore), Bill Saunders (Danny Maguire/Zeus), and Erika Wasko (Erato).

New to ABT are Julie Galorenzo (Melpomene/Medusa), Brian Graziani (Thalia), Hannah Clarke Levine (Euterpe), and Caleb Summers (Ensemble).

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit azbroadway.org or contact the Arizona Broadway Theatre Box Office at (623) 776-8400.





