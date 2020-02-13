Women Take Center Stage At Arizona Repertory Theatre in Sarah DeLappe's Play THE WOLVES

As part of Arizona Repertory Theatre's 2019-2020 season, the UA School of Theatre, Film & Television (TFTV) presents Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves from February 8 - 23, 2020 in the Tornabene Theatre (1025 N. Olive Rd, Tucson, AZ 85721).

The Wolves, directed by TFTV Instructor Claire Marie Mannle, offers an unflinching, intimate glimpse into the world of a high school women's soccer team. While warming up for the last few games of their season, nine teammates navigate questions of identity, community and society. Playwright Sarah DeLappe's unique, overlapping dialogue moves from moments that are deadly serious to awkwardly hilarious, but always true to life. With an ensemble of distinct female characters, this fast-moving play offers audiences a window into the intense world of female adolescence. The Wolves was a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

"This play is demanding, both to perform and to witness. It requires a heightened attention which I think is part of the unique value of live theatre. Although contemporary, the play has a timeless, familiar feel and has similarities in structure to everything from Reginald Rose's Twelve Angry Men to Penny Marshall's A League of Their Own while still being surprising and original. We are immersed into the world of what it feels like to be a Generation Z female teenager through the lens of indoor soccer. The play is also exhilarating - it should be performed at the pace of a good soccer match. Sarah DeLappe has achieved something remarkable - she offers us an ensemble of unique, flawed, powerfully real characters who happen to be women," says Mannle, the director of this production.

Ticket prices range from $15 to $32. Discounts available for seniors, students, military, UA employee/alumni and groups of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.arizona.edu, by calling the College of Fine Arts Box Office at (520) 621-1162 or in person at 1025 N. Olive Road. Box office hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 1-5pm.

The Wolves has an approximate run time of 90 minutes and there will be no intermission. The production contains some strong language that may be considered offensive. A pre-show discussion is scheduled on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 12:45pm in the Harold Dixon Directing Studio (Drama Bldg. Rm 116). This discussion will be led by Dr. Jessica Maerz, an associate professor at TFTV, and Emily Fuchs, both of whom are the dramaturgs for this production. A post-show discussion with guests from the Southern Arizona Psychological Association is scheduled on Friday, February 21, 2020 following the performance. The Wolves is sponsored by Production Sponsors 'Friends of the Theatre Advisory Board.'

Claire Mannle earned her MFA from the Dell'Arte International School of Physical Theater and her BA from Smith College. A New York City native raised in the Midwest, she came to Tucson via Los Angeles where she worked with The Grand Guignolers, Cornerstone Theater Company, A Noise Within, and The Antaeus Academy. Her other directing work includes a collaboratively devised adaptation of Euripides' The Bacchae for Siti Company's Skidmore Intensive, Nor Any Drop to Drink, a devised play about water issues in the Southwest (UA Studio Series) as well as Eurydice and Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play for The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre where she is Associate Artistic Director.



Arizona Repertory Theatre (ART) is a theatre company within the University of Arizona College of Fine Arts School of Theatre, Film & Television. ART presents six productions each season designed to educate and train theatre students while providing an incredibly entertaining experience for audiences. ART performs over 80 performances each season from September through May. ART is modeled after professional theatre companies and consists of students from the Acting and Musical Theatre program with students from the Design and Technology program providing design and production support. Arizona Repertory Theatre invites you to experience the future of theatre and "See Tomorrow's Stars Today!"

Photo Credit: Tim Fuller





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You