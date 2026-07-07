Video: Watch 'Only Us' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN at The Phoenix Theatre Company

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A sneak peek of 'Only Us' from The Phoenix Theatre Company's current production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN has been posted online, giving audiences a live glimpse of one of the musical's most intimate numbers performed on the Hormel Theatre stage.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Steven Levenson and a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The six-time Tony Award-winning musical, which also took home the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and the Olivier Award for Best Musical, centers on a socially anxious teenager whose private letter becomes the catalyst for an unexpected web of connection, grief, and belonging.

The Phoenix Theatre Company's production is running in the Hormel Theatre through August 2. BroadwayWorld previously reviewed the production, calling it a bittersweet staging with good performances all around, and the company has also shared earlier footage, including a rehearsal-to-stage preview of 'Waving Through a Window.'

Tickets and additional information are available at phoenixtheatre.com.

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