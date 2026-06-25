Video: 'Waving Through A Window' Rehearsal to Stage Preview | The Phoenix Theatre Company





From the rehearsal hall to the Hormel Theatre stage! Here's a look at this iconic song, "Waving Through a Window" from Dear Evan Hansen. See it performed live now through August 2. Get tickets here!

DEAR EVAN HANSEN follows a socially anxious teenager whose private letter becomes the catalyst for an unexpected web of connection, grief, and belonging. The musical features a book by Steven Levenson and a pop-rock score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the team behind the Tony and Grammy Award-winning show that originally opened on Broadway in 2016 and went on to win six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The production runs through August 2, 2026, at the Hormel Theatre inside The Phoenix Theatre Company's facility in Phoenix, Arizona. Tickets are available at phoenixtheatre.com.

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