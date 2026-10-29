Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Phoenix Theatre Company Teases SUFFS With 'Keep Marching' Preview
A new clip spotlights a number centered on unity within the suffrage movement.
Phoenix Theatre Company's production of SUFFS continues its run with a new teaser clip highlighting 'Keep Marching,' a number from the musical. The preview arrives as the show plays at the company's Hormel Theatre through November 29.
SUFFS centers on the women who organized and fought for the right to vote in the early 20th century, tracing the political and personal battles that shaped the American suffrage movement. The musical follows the activists as they navigate disagreements within their own ranks while pushing for the passage of what became the 19th Amendment.
The Phoenix Theatre Company staging has been accompanied by a series of promotional clips throughout its run, including previews of other numbers from the score and rehearsal footage shared ahead of opening. The 'Keep Marching' teaser is described in materials as a celebration of 'the joy of connection' within the movement depicted in the show.
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