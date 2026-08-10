MURDER FOR TWO to Open Phoenix Theatre Company Season

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Murder is on the menu when Murder for Two, a perfect pairing of musical comedy and murder mystery, takes the stage at The Phoenix Theatre Company's Hormel Theatre from August 26 through September 20, 2026.

Written by Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair, with music by Kinosian and lyrics by Blair, Murder for Two is a 90-minute zany whodunit that the New York Times dubbed an 'ingenious miniature musical in the form of a snazzy vaudevillian double act.'

Why is it called Murder for Two? Because two actors play every role. One investigates the crime, while the other portrays all ten suspects.

On a dark and stormy night at an isolated mansion in rural New England, Dahlia Witney, the wife of a celebrated crime novelist, throws her husband a surprise birthday party. But the festivities take a deadly turn when he opens the door and is promptly shot. Surprise!

With the nearest detective an hour away, ambitious police officer Marcus Moscowicz seizes the opportunity to crack the case. He interrogates each eccentric suspect in hopes of uncovering whodunit. Was it the local psychiatrist who cannot keep a secret, especially when it involves one of his patients? The prima ballerina with a talent for dancing around the truth? Or Mrs. Witney herself, who seems suspiciously cheerful for someone who just witnessed her husband's murder?

To discover which suspect held the smoking gun, audiences will have to wait until the final curtain.

For co-creator Joe Kinosian, the production marks an especially welcome return to Arizona, where the show's original national tour began.

'I'm elated that Murder for Two is returning to the Phoenix area!' said Kinosian. 'The original national tour started in Arizona, and I have fond memories of the gorgeous scenery, enthusiastic crowds, and wearing oven mitts in order to touch my steering wheel. So excited to hear how audiences respond to Jackson Evans and Jason Hammond's hilarious performances under Rod Kaat's fabulous direction.'

Rod Kaats, who directed the acclaimed production of The Lehman Trilogy, returns to The Phoenix Theatre Company to direct Murder for Two. Kaats described the show saying, 'This musical plays with many of the classic murder-mystery tropes: a shadowy mansion on a stormy night, a gunshot in the dark, an ever-growing body count, red herrings galore, and a room full of suspects. Except these possible perps are hilariously unhinged and more focused on grabbing the spotlight than convincing anyone they aren't the 'who' whodunit.'

The score of Murder for Two is a fast-paced, vaudevillian, and jazzy blend of ragtime, classic musical comedy, and comic pastiche which Music Director Alan J. Plado brings to life on the piano.

The Murder for Two cast, all two of them, features Chicago actor Jackson Evans as the Suspects and Phoenix based actor Jason M. Hammond as Marcus Moscowicz.

Known for his prolific work in musical theater and comedies across the Chicagoland area, Jackson Evans has earned multiple Joseph Jefferson Award nominations for standout roles at prominent regional houses like the Marriott Theatre, Paramount Theatre, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Evans makes his Phoenix Theatre Company debut with Murder for Two.

Jason M. Hammond has toured the nation (six times!) as Santa in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Arizona audiences know him for his hilarious turn as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., in Little Shop of Horrors and his recent appearance as Bert in Mary Poppins. Hammond returns to The Phoenix Theatre Company, having previously appeared in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time.

FULL CAST

The Suspects: Jackson Evans*, Marcus Moscowicz: Jason M. Hammond*

Understudy: Ryan Monaghan

CREATIVE TEAM

Directed by Rod Kaats, Music Direction by Alan J. Plado, Choreography by Molly Lajoie, Scenic Design by Douglas Clarke, Costume Design by Martha Clarke, Lighting Design by Nathaniel White, Sound Design by Matt Drui, Stage Manager Emma D. Emde, Assistant Stage Manager Maylea Bauers

*Denotes members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers

Tickets can be purchased at phoenixtheatre.com or (602) 254-2151.

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