Video: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Cast Films Video Screen Content At The Phoenix Theatre Company
On stage through August 2nd, 2026.
The Phoenix Theatre Company has posted a behind-the-scenes video revealing how its production of Dear Evan Hansen creates the viral online moment at the center of the musical. The footage shows the cast and creative team filming clips using a green screen, capturing the process behind the digital content that plays across the set during the number 'You Will Be Found.'
The video specifically highlights how Evan's assembly speech is filmed and repurposed to appear as social media posts within the show, illustrating how the story's digital-age themes are staged live. According to the theatre, these recorded clips are what allow the speech to extend visually beyond the school assembly setting depicted onstage, becoming part of the digital set during the number.
The Phoenix Theatre Company noted that only one week remained to see the production before it was set to close August 2, with tickets available through the theatre's website. The company used the clip to give audiences a glimpse of the technical work behind one of the musical's key theatrical devices.
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