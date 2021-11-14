Vegas Comedian Don Barnhart Returns To Laff's Comedy Café In Tucson Thanksgiving Weekend

Taking time off from his nightly show at Delirious Comedy Club in Las Vegas, standup comedian Don Barnhart brings his unique form of hilarity back to Tucson's premier comedy club November 26th & 27th.

Barnhart's comedy has been called as "entertaining as it is thought provoking" and his ability to keep audiences of all ages howling with laughter and coming back for more is what separates him from the average joke teller". Barnhart's new Dry Bar Comedy Special "The Obese Police" is getting rave reviews and going viral, "If you enjoy quick witted comedy and hilarious scenarios, you're going to love this full Dry Bar Comedy special from Don Barnhart".

When he's not on tour, Don can be seen performing in his own nightly residency at Delirious Comedy Club inside The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino and appears in the new film with Jamie Kennedy and Russel Peters entitled, Don't Suck.

Since 1992, Barnhart has been performing and producing comedy shows for the troops around the world and appears in the documentary I Am Battle Comic. The film follows Don and his Battle Comics team to the frontlines where they performed for our U.S. Troops stationed in Afghanistan, Kuwait and Iraq. It includes heartfelt interviews with some of today's top professional comedians including George Lopez, George Wallace, Dave Attell along with vintage footage from Bob Hope and Robin Williams.

Barnhart is the creator, writer and star in the new sitcom Class Clowns and can be seen in Finding The Funny with Brad Garrett and Louie Anderson. He plays a disgruntled comedian in Tribute To Fluffy and appears as the crazed shooter in the web series, Max Justice.

Don's Comedy Special - https://youtu.be/YdMFDIM08nI

Appearing with Barnhart is comedian Guy Fessenden who recently booked a tour entertaining the troops overseas and serves as the resident emcee at Delirious Comedy Club. " Clever, sarcastic and enlightening" are what audiences are saying about Las Vegas based comedian Guy Fessenden. His comedy deals with the everyday challenges that we all experience in our lives with a humorous and positive outlook.

Laff's Comedy Club is located at 2900 East Broadway Tucson, AZ 85716

Showtimes are Friday at 8 & 10:30pm and Saturday at 7 & 9:30pm.

Shows are 21 and over. Advance tickets are highly encouraged and available online at LaffsTucson.com or by calling the club at (520) 32-Funny