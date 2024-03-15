Valley Youth Theatre To Present ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Valley Youth Theatre will present Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka, based on the beloved 1971 movie. The musical opens on Friday, June 7, 2024 at the Herberger Theater Center, with a special preview on Thursday, June 6, exclusively for HopeKids and their families.

Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka, based on the iconic film adaptation of Dahl's beloved book, continues to resonate with audiences of all ages. From its whimsical characters to its underlying messages of kindness, imagination, and the importance of family, the story offers significant lessons that are as relevant today as ever before.

Disney's The Hunchback of Norte Dame, which was originally schedule in the June slot, will open VYT's 2024 - 2025 season on August 9, 2024. The show will also be front and center on Saturday, August 17 at the theatre's VYTal fundraising event at the Herberger Theatre Center. Executive Producer Bobb Cooper states, "Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a remarkable production and will be a wonderful show to kick off VYT's new 24 / 25 Season."

Auditions for both productions, Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka Musical and Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame, are set to take place on April 9 and 10 at Valley Youth Theatre, located on First Street and Fillmore in Downtown Phoenix. This audition opportunity offers aspiring performers under age 20 the chance to become part of two extraordinary productions, each promising a unique and unforgettable experience. Whether it's the whimsical world of Willy Wonka or the touching tale of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, the productions are FEE FREE for performers. There is no fee to audition, no costume charges, script deposits or ticket quotas for cast members. An additional audition date just for young performers interested in Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame will be held in June. Details about all VYT auditions can be found at vyt.com/auditions.

In addition to preparing for auditions and rehearsals, Valley Youth Theatre (VYT) is embarking on their summer community outreach initiative to ensure that under-resourced youth have the opportunity to experience the magic of Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka firsthand. Through its Sponsor-a-Seat program, VYT aims to provide 1,500 children from various social service agencies around the Valley the opportunity to attend a performance and have lunch with the cast and crew, immersing them in the enchanting world of Roald Dahl's classic tale. To make this initiative a reality, VYT is reaching out to the community for donations to cover the costs of tickets. A tax-deductible gift of $50 sponsors a seat and lunch for one child. This initiative embodies VYT's commitment to making the arts accessible to all and ensuring that every child has the opportunity to experience the transformative power of live theatre.

TICKETS

Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka runs from June 7 to 23, 2024, at Herberger Theater Center, located at 222 E. Monroe Street in Downtown Phoenix. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, April 1 and can be purchased at vyt.com/tickets or by contacting the Herberger Theater Center box office at (602) 252-8497.

ABOUT VALLEY YOUTH THEATRE

Valley Youth Theatre's mission is to inspire young people to be the best they can be through a variety of performing arts opportunities. Along with their mainstage performances, VYT offers Eight-week Fall, Winter and Spring performing arts classes, as well as Spring Break and Summer Camps. VYT's ongoing community programs include Literacy and the Arts, Sponsor-a-Seat and The Nigel Ross Scholarship Fund.

For more information on Valley Youth Theatre, visit www.vyt.com