VIDEO: Watch ASU Gammage Full High School Musical Theatre Awards Ceremony

The ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Awards recognize and celebrate Valley high school students and faculty that produce musical theatre programs. Schools compete in 14 performance and tech categories.

The High School Musical Theatre Awards ceremony was live streamed on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

The ASU Gammage HSMTA is a regional program of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, known as The Jimmy Awards.

Learn more at https://www.asugammage.com/community/school-programs/asu-gammage-high-school-musical-theatre-awards.

Watch the full event below!