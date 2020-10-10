Upcoming Drive-In Shows Announced at The Great Arizona Puppet Theater

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre has announced a lineup of upcoming Drive-In puppet shows!

Trouble At Haunted Mountain

October 24 & October 31 at 10:00am

Join in for this funny and not-too-spooky original story set in old-time Arizona featuring an old prospector, his clever donkey and a haunted gold mine.

Delightfully Dreadful Drive-In Puppet Slam

Saturday, October 24 at 8:00pm

Recommended for ages 18+

Drive up and tune in for a spooktacular spectacle! Daisy and Jingles will be your hosts for an evening that promises tales both spine-chilling and silly. Featuring Keep It Short Theater, Gavin Cummins, GoreCannon and more, plus musical madness from special guest DJentrification!





Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the day before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay. Shows and showtimes are subject to change; please be sure to call the theater to confirm.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org

