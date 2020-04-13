University of Arizona Theater Cancellations Lead Students to Build Masks for Health Workers

The Daily Wildcat has reported that the students and faculty of the University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television have responded to the need for face masks and have begun making them for health health workers across Tucson.

After discussing the virus with Master of Fine Arts students, TFTV Costume Shop Manager Maryann Trombino-Arthur decided it would be a good idea for students to start making masks, and many of them are now making face masks on a volunteer basis in addition to working from home.

"We all have our skills and our talents and we wanted to put them to good use," Trombino-Arthur said. "We wanted to give back to the community and I think part of that is because we are in theater, it comes from the heart."

