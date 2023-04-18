University Of Arizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television Presents The Second Annual NEW DIRECTIONS FESTIVAL

The School of Theatre, Film & Television will present the second annual New Directions Festival, onstage in the Harold Dixon Studio, April 21-30. The Festival showcases six short plays that are completely student-created, student-designed, and student-performed.

"The New Directions Festival is such a great opportunity for students to show off their creativity," says student Jakob Carpenter. "For a lot of the playwrights this is their first time having their work being produced, and for some it's the first play they've ever written. It's important that Theatre Studies students have this platform to not only show off their creativity but to speak on issues that are important not only to them but their community and generation."

The Festival comprises the following plays:

Tracks by Jake Carpenter, directed by Erika Brittain, dramaturgy by Yliana Mendoza

Meddling by Karina Cabrera, directed by Jakob Carpenter, dramaturgy by Yliana Mendoza

Torment by Cailan Compierchio, directed by Jess Scott, dramaturgy by Sophia Harrigan

No Me Queda Más by Melanie Moreno, directed by Lisitte Mora, dramaturgy by Emma Wilkins

Paperwork by Kathryn Kulaga, directed by Karina Cabrera, dramaturgy by Emma Wilkins

Crystal Clear by Jordan Buck directed by Taylor Swingle, dramaturgy by Sophia Harrigan

This production will have eight performances between Apr. 21 - 30, 2023, including a special post-show discussion with cast and crew on Friday, April 28. Ticket discounts are available. This production qualifies for our newly announced free student ticket program.