University Of Arizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television Presents The Second Annual NEW DIRECTIONS FESTIVAL

The event runs April 21-30, 2023.

Apr. 18, 2023  
The School of Theatre, Film & Television will present the second annual New Directions Festival, onstage in the Harold Dixon Studio, April 21-30. The Festival showcases six short plays that are completely student-created, student-designed, and student-performed.

"The New Directions Festival is such a great opportunity for students to show off their creativity," says student Jakob Carpenter. "For a lot of the playwrights this is their first time having their work being produced, and for some it's the first play they've ever written. It's important that Theatre Studies students have this platform to not only show off their creativity but to speak on issues that are important not only to them but their community and generation."

The Festival comprises the following plays:

  • Tracks by Jake Carpenter, directed by Erika Brittain, dramaturgy by Yliana Mendoza

  • Meddling by Karina Cabrera, directed by Jakob Carpenter, dramaturgy by Yliana Mendoza
  • Torment by Cailan Compierchio, directed by Jess Scott, dramaturgy by Sophia Harrigan

  • No Me Queda Más by Melanie Moreno, directed by Lisitte Mora, dramaturgy by Emma Wilkins

  • Paperwork by Kathryn Kulaga, directed by Karina Cabrera, dramaturgy by Emma Wilkins
  • Crystal Clear by Jordan Buck directed by Taylor Swingle, dramaturgy by Sophia Harrigan

This production will have eight performances between Apr. 21 - 30, 2023, including a special post-show discussion with cast and crew on Friday, April 28. Ticket discounts are available. This production qualifies for our newly announced free student ticket program.




AJs The Art Of Wine And Tastes Of Summer To Raise Funds For Scottsdale Arts Photo
AJ's The Art Of Wine And Tastes Of Summer To Raise Funds For Scottsdale Arts
One of the tastiest annual traditions, AJ's The Art of Wine and Tastes of Summer, is returning next month to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
Borderlands Theater Presents WEST SIDE STORIES Theatrical Festival Celebrating Tucsons Wes Photo
Borderlands Theater Presents WEST SIDE STORIES Theatrical Festival Celebrating Tucson's West Side Heritage And Cultural Pride
Borderlands Theater presents West Side Stories, written by Veronica Weatherbie with contributions by Patricia Preciado Martin, Milta Ortiz, Silviana Wood and Marc David Pinate, edited by Milta Ortiz and directed by Jonathan Heras and Marc David Pinate.
Comedian Don Barnhart Returns To Laffs Comedy Club This May Photo
Comedian Don Barnhart Returns To Laffs Comedy Club This May
From entertaining the troops around the world to starring in his own Las Vegas residency, comedian Don Barnhart goes from family friendly to risqué in a hysterically palatable way delighting audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Barnhart delivers his comedy with a natural improvisational flair, shining light and taking on subjects from silly childhood antics to cancel culture is such a disarming matter you'll think he read your mind.
THE CHANGELING Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theatre This Month Photo
THE CHANGELING Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theatre This Month
Guest Artist Twisted Heart Puppetworks presents 'THE CHANGELING': Created by puppetry artist Tania Yager, this is the Celtic-inspired story of a city couple who moves into the Irish countryside with their newborn child.

