University Of Arizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television Presents ROMEO & JULIET

The School of Theatre, Film & Television present Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet in the Tornabene Theatre at the University of Arizona. The famed love story, told in a bold, new and authentically American voice, is a presentation of TFTV's Arizona Repertory Theatre, the public laboratory and showcase for the School's professional actor training program. It marks the 50th production directed for the School by Brent Gibbs.

Professor Gibbs recently spoke to the fresh presentation of this play. "In the landscape of Shakespeare's canon Romeo and Juliet, rightly, looms large. With this production we wanted to create a world that unlocks the story for an American audience. To that end we have set our story in Verona, Kentucky just 60 miles from where America's most famous family feud between the Hatfield and McCoys played out. The setting has proved fortuitous, providing new resonances and revealing new layers of meaning in what promises to be an accessible and highly entertaining telling of this beloved classic."

The cast is led by BFA Acting junior Max Murray and BFA Musical Theatre senior Sydney Di Sabato in the titular roles. They are joined by Tess Dinerstein (Lady Capulet), Andrew Tong (Capulet), Madelyn Whitehead (Nurse), Ben James (Tybalt), Daniel Milani (Paris), Camden Stankus (Escalus, Prince), Patrick Ryan (Mercutio), Alyssa DiRaimondo (Antonia), Lydia Schmidt (Potpan), Brooke Gorman (Lady Montague), Ray Cuevas (Montague/Friar John), Clayton Lukens (Benvolio), Babacar Ba (Friar Lawrence), Katie Browne (Page), Leland Hao (Peter), Isabella Santoni (Susan), Isabella Russo (Nell/Apothecary) and Lily Wilson (Grindstone).

Romeo & Juliet will have ten performances between Feb. 26 - March 19, 2023, including a special post-show discussion with cast and crew on Friday, March 17. This production will also include matinee performances for high-school groups. Ticket discounts are available.



The School of Theatre, Film & Television is a member of the Arizona Arts division at the University of Arizona. The school nurtures and develops artists and scholars via rigorous training and mentoring by dedicated faculty. Students have access to high-level internship, industry resources, and hands-on production experience. TFTV offers training programs to prepare students to succeed in a wide range of careers - in the industry, the arts, and higher education. Each year students can showcase their talents and tell compelling stories onstage, on the screen, and more. TFTV regularly ranks in The Wrap's "Top 50 Film Schools" and Onstage's "Top 30 College Theatre Design & Tech Programs."