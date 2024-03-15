University Of Arizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television Presents ARGONAUTIKA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The School of Theatre, Film & Television will present Argonautika, a modern retelling of the ancient epic of Jason and the Argonauts, with performances from March 24 to April 7 in the Tornabene Theatre.

This adaptation by playwright Mary Zimmerman (Metamorphoses) recounts the adventures of Jason and his crew aboard the Argo on a perilous mission to cross the forbidden ocean as they encounter monsters, goddesses, nymphs and more in a quest for the Golden Fleece.

TFTV's production of Argonautika is guest directed by Tioni Collins, a director, actor, educator and public speaking coach who has been making theatre for over 35 years. In Tucson, she most recently directed t4t by 2023 Theatre Studies alumnus Jess Scott, and Chins Up! Shoulders Back! for the Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre. She currently works at the University of Arizona in the College of Fine Arts as the Student Programs Specialist for Equity in the Arts.

“Our version of this classic tale focuses on the power of transformational storytelling through play,” says Collins. “We have created a world in which tales of ancient gods, powerful rulers, battles to the death and fantastical beasts are told with roller skates, puppets and other things that you might find on a playground, with the same level of commitment and passion as when we played make-believe as children. Audiences can prepare to buckle in for quite a ride filled with adventure, laughter, tears and surprises.”

Cast member Dermot Louchart, who plays the role of Jason, added “It's been a joy to get to work with this brilliant cast and amazing crew to build this world. The show is a sprawling adventure full of heroes and monsters, gods and magic, love and glory, and loss and grief, and I'm so grateful to the directorial team for giving me the chance to explore Jason's journey through it all.”

This production will have 10 performances between March 24 and April 7, including a post-show discussion with the director and cast on Friday, April 5. Ticket discounts are available. This production qualifies for our free student ticket program.

About the School of Theatre, Film & Television

The School of Theatre, Film & Television, a member of the Arizona Arts division at the University of Arizona, nurtures and develops outstanding artists and scholars via rigorous training and mentoring by internationally recognized faculty, high-level internship opportunities, industry-standard resources, and hands-on production experience. TFTV offers comprehensive training programs that aim to prepare students to succeed in a wide range of careers – in the industry, the arts, and higher education. Each year through Arizona Repertory Theatre productions, Next Performance Collective productions, and Film & Television screenings, students of TFTV are able to showcase their talents, tell compelling stories, and provide clear results of what happens in their classrooms and studios. TFTV's Film & Television program regularly ranks in The Wrap's “Top 50 Film Schools,” and the School's Theatre programs regularly rank in Onstage's Top 30 college program rankings, making the University of Arizona one of the country's top institutions to study theatre, film and television.