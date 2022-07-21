UK's Next Stage Choir Will Perform At 9/11 Concert In Arizona

Next Stage Choir is one of the UK's premier community choirs with a reputation for high standards, professionalism and passion, led by professional musical director, Russell Scott.

The choir has grown from its humble beginnings in Marlow, Buckinghamshire to other locations including St Albans, Hertfordshire and Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire. It is soon to expand further, with a new choir in Chorleywood, Hertfordshire opening in September.

The choir has made three commercial recordings including a Christmas album and is set to record at Abbey Road Studios in the Spring under the baton of their Musical Director. Russell Scott also produces the UK Choir Festival and has sold over 100,000 records across his 40+ year career in music.

Next Stage Choir loves to perform in their local areas but also across the UK and beyond. They have also performed in sell out concerts in Austria and Sweden.

The choir will head to Arizona with a group of 60 people in September to perform with Sounds of the South West Singers in a 9/11 concert to unite both the US and UK in a very special memorial concert, as well as opening a baseball game at Chase Field in Phoenix for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The choir performs music across the ages from pop and rock to show tunes and classics.

Musical Director Russell Scott said "I am so honoured and excited to be taking this amazing choir to the US for the first time and to somewhere I love. It will be an emotional and inspiring experience to perform at the 9/11 concert, to unite with our friends 'across the pond', performing together and sharing incredible memories. This is a great privilege."