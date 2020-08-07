Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tucson Pops Orchestra Cancels 2020 Fall Concert Season

Both the rehearsal space and the DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center are currently closed.

Aug. 7, 2020  
Tuscon Pops Orchestra has announced the cancellation of its 2020 Fall concert season that was scheduled to begin on September 6th.

Both the rehearsal space and the DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center are currently closed, and the orchestra has been advised by the City of Tucson Parks & Recreation Department that it is unlikely these facilities will be open to groups of over 10 in time for the planned concerts.

"While we held out hope that by this time the Covid-19 virus would no longer be a threat, it appears the risks will remain with us a while longer. Our #1 concern is your safety and the safety of our musicians and staff, and we have no choice but to push the "pause" button on live performances once again," the company said in a statement.

The orchestra's Spring 2021 concert season is set to begin on Sunday, May 9th, 2021.



