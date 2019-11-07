Thrills & Chills Come To Now & Then Creative Co. With LOTTERY HOUSE

Now & Then Creative Company continues their successful season of workshops by Arizona playwrights with Lottery House by Angelica Howland, a thrilling and chilling new play by one of Phoenix's most talented writers. "Angelica is simply at the top of her craft," says Artistic Director John Perovich. "She is an incredibly gifted theatre artist who is fiercely passionate about creating exceptional work-I'm thankful for the team we've put together. Each artist is top notch. This is one not to miss."

The premise of Lottery House is straight forward: "A group of strangers compete for a three-million-dollar prize. Three nights in a haunted farmhouse. Last one standing wins the cash. Easy. Right?" Though the story sounds simple, don't be fooled-it's impossible to predict the events that unfold in Lottery House, a story filled with twists, turns, and the unknown.

The #newworkshop series provides playwrights with the opportunity to intensely focus on developing their script, including the freedom to rewrite pages and parts of the play each day. "Now & Then provides a safe place, a creative team and the tools to do the work that must be done," shares playwright Angelica Howland. "Writing a story, whether novel, screenplay or play, is a largely solitary process, but there does come a point where input is necessary. A writer needs a trusted team." Lottery House features a stellar team of actors, including: Natalie Andrews, Kellie Dunlap, Aaron Ford, Megan Holcomb, Jesse James Kamps, and Alan Khoutakoun. "I'm always so interested to hear the script out loud," continues Howland. "To hear what the actors will bring to what I've created so far and how they will further flesh out these characters. To discover what the director's ideas are when it comes to what's already on the page, what their insights are in taking it further, and where they will take the rewrites."

Lottery House is directed by Louis Farber, one of the Valley's sharpest and most dynamic directors, who places a high value on collaboration. "I would like to help nourish and bolster the play," shares Farber. "To sharpen edges, tighten focus, and heighten stakes. I hope to give Angelica a forum to hear her play and answer any unanswered questions she still might have about it." One of the areas of particular interest to Farber is the play's genre. "I am excited because I feel like there are not a lot of horror plays out there. The genre is underrepresented. I am a fan of the horror genre, and it's exciting to get to play within that genre with the playwright and the cast."

As a workshop presentation, audiences can expect a concert reading, staged reading (movement with scripts in hand), or a combination of both as the play is still being developed throughout the workshop week. "I think the idea here is that the play can be workshopped and strengthened and then showcased," continues Farber. "Ideally, the showcased product is one that Angelica is happy with and it is seen by someone who'd like to produce it."

Audiences are invited to attend this exciting event, taking place Friday, November 15 at 7:30PM, and Saturday, November 16 at 11:00AM. Tickets are available at the door and online at www.nowandthencc.com.

Now & Then Creative Company performs in the theatre at Metropolitan Arts Institute, 1700 N. 7th. Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85007. Parking is available in the lower level of the building.





