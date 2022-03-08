Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Artists Studio to Present BY THE WATER By Sharyn Rothstein

Directed by Janis Webb Featuring: Walt Pedano, Carol Gibson, Christopher Dorto, Ben Rojeck, Larah Pawlowski, Al Benneian, Katiebelle Collins.

Mar. 8, 2022  

Sharyn Rothstein's heartfelt play reveals a vulnerable family and close-knit community struggling to survive the effects of both Hurricane Sandy and their own relationships. Old realities and new, unsettling revelations stir the deep waters of this intriguing drama with touching compassion and shrewd humor.

Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm

Tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5394622



