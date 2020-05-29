Theaterworks Launches Youth Summerworks Online Classes

In keeping with its mission to be a place for people of every age to learn about theater, learn to be in the theater and learn to love the theater - even when the coronavirus has forced cancellation of all in-person programming until fall - TheaterWorks remains a West Valley creative driver with the launching of SummerWorks Online classes for youth.

The diverse menu of options for every skill level and youth of all ages "means that no matter where someone lives, there are still engaging opportunities to learn, imagine and create together," said TheaterWorks Managing Director Cate Hinkle.

The Zoom-based classes and programs will be taught by professional, skilled teaching artists and include development of online productions, dance choreography, script analysis for teens, lessons about Greek theater and myths and developing improvisational skills.

"We recently made the incredibly difficult decision to suspend in-person programming, including summer productions and camps," Hinkle said. "But we have not for a moment pulled back from our goal to bring creative opportunities to the entire community and our team has been actively generating new ideas to make that happen."

SummerWorks classes include:

• FORTUNES READ: VIRTUALLY ONLY $13-Week Play Production, June 15 - July 2 (Monday - Thursday). Each session is limited to 10 student actors. Everyone signed up will be given a role in the production.

Youth Session (ages 7-12), 10am-12pm Taught by Clara Bentz

Teen Session (ages 13-18), 1pm-3pm Taught by Tim McCandless

Cost: $240

By Kamron Klitgaard. Produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Denver, Colorado

What could be more fun than an online psychic for a virtual theatre production?! Dawn and her boyfriend Don ask about the results of a potentially career-changing phone call she's about to get. Don laughs off the seer's fuzzy prediction as a con, but Dawn takes stock as it seems to come true just moments later! As more visitors seek answers from the vague visionary, the questions and ambiguous answers pile up nearly as fast as the laughs. This hysterical one-act is highly entertaining as it explores the lengths to which some people will go to hear what they want to hear.

• DANCE FEVERJune 22-25. Each session is limited to 10 students. A week devoted to musical theater dance choreography. Take one or all four classes.

Ages: 13-18, 10-11:30am; Ages 8-12,1:30 pm

Cost: $15 per class

Each day a fully choreographed number from a Broadway musical will be taught. Instructor: award-winning choreographer Paul Pedersen.

Monday: Guys & Dolls (Luck Be a Lady)

Tuesday: Aladdin (Friend Like Me)

Wednesday: Cats (Jellicle Ball)

Thursday: High School Musical (All In This Together)

• VIRTUAL COMPLAINT DEPARTMENT AND LEMONADE3-Week Play Production. July 6-23 (Monday - Thursday) Each session is limited to 10 student actors. Everyone signed up will be given a role in the production.

Youth Session ages 7-12, 10am-12pm Taught by Brianna Funk

Teen Session ages 13-18, 1-3pm Taught by Tim McCandless

Cost: $240

By Kamron Klitgaard. Produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Denver, Colorado

This virtual play is written specifically to be rehearsed and performed remotely, with every character in their own home! In this rapid succession of duet scenes, the virtual complaint department takes on some hysterical grievances - everything from Oreo icing to kleptomania and from songs stuck in the head to the price of cheese. With a clever concept of rotating each complainant into the staff position, each character not only airs their own grievances, but must also focus on someone else's problem and assist them with their complaint.

• SCRIPT ANALYSIS FOR TEENSJuly 6 -16 (Monday - Thursday). Ages 13-18. This class will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30-3:30pm for 2 weeks. Class is limited to 10 students.

Cost: $80.

Learn how to use your script for a more complete understanding of character and decision making for the stage. Emphasis will be placed on subtext as well as finding, using and understanding the character clues provided by the playwright. Script sections for study will be provided by email.

Taught by TheaterWorks Artistic Director Chris Hamby

• GREEK MYTH: In Study and ActionJuly 6-23 This class will meet Monday-Thursday from 10:30am-12:30pm for 3 weeks. Ages 14-18. Class is limited to 10 studentsCost: $240

Emphasis will be on understanding Greek theater historically and will include acting portions from The Oresteia. Taught by TheaterWorks Artistic Director Chris Hamby

• INTRODUCTION TO IMPROVJuly 27-30. Ages 8-12, 10-11:30am; Ages 13-18, 1-2:30pm. Each session is limited to 10 students.

Cost: $60

We improvise every day in our lives. We have an idea of how our day will plan out when we wake up. However, we do not know exactly what we will say when we start interacting with people we know. This course will teach students how to focus and hone those improvisation skills to be able to think quickly on their feet. Students will learn the basic rules of improvisation and how to adapt quickly to different situations through fun and structured exercises.

Taught by Tim McCandless

• IMAGINATION SERIES: BUDDY CLASSES

All classes are 45 minutes, 10-10:45am. Each session is limited to 8 students. These classes are designed for 3-6 year olds and a buddy.

Cost: $115 (includes supplies); $25 for additional supply bag

Under the Sea, June 15-19

Bugs Life, July 6-10

It's a Jungle Out There, July 20-24

Weekly Schedule

Monday: Music / Dance - Learn a song and a dance for the theme.

Tuesday: Art project / prop - Make an art project and review the song/dance.

Wednesday: Story time - small plays/ make our own story/ character work etc, review.

Thursday: Art project / Costume - Make a costume piece, review.

Friday: Virtual Performance

All Art projects require a supply kit provided by TheaterWorks that is included in your registration fee.

Taught by Elizabeth Peterson

For complete information, visit theaterworks.org/summerworksonline.

Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You