TheaterWorks to Launch the Wonderland Sessions

TheaterWorks will be launching the Wonderland Sessions beginning Wednesday, June 30 at 7pm at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts. Held in conjunction with TheaterWorks' CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER TOO, the Wonderland Sessions explore the making of the immersive Curiouser Theater productions, which have captivated audiences in sold-out performances and gained national attention. Artistic Director Chris Hamby dives into how this one-of-a-kind Wonderland experience was devised, from the scenic design to the actor process.

When the COVID-19 pandemic halted all performing arts events, TheaterWorks created a brand-new experience in which patrons could experience live theater safely. This free event series takes you on the journey of creating this innovative immersive theater experience. Sessions will take place on Wednesdays at 7pm with the first session on June 30 exploring the process of creating wonderland with Artistic Director Chris Hamby. On July 14, designers involved in the scenic design process will talk through their creative process and on July 21, the actor process will be explored.

This artistic director series is sponsored by the Peoria Arts Commission and the Constance W. McMillin Trust.

Tickets to the Wonderland sessions are free and take place at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts (10580 N. 83rd Drive Peoria, AZ 85345). Registration is required. Masks are required during attendance. Please visit curiousertheater.org/wonderland-sessions or contact the Box Office at (623) 815-7930 for information and registration.

Photo credit: Josiah Duka Photography