TheaterWorks Stages THE CRUCIBLE

TheaterWorks presents Arthur Miller's modern classic The Crucible, opening on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts. This fictional masterpiece centers around a farmer, his wife and a young servant girl, all three of which are dangerously intertwined in a story of deceit, jealousy and hostility. How far can a young girl's word go in the court of law?

Arthur Miller's most-produced play takes place in the insular, Puritan community of Salem, Massachusetts, where a group of young girls are found dancing in the woods, and immediately fall ill. When no earthly cause can be determined, the citizens of Salem suspect that a more sinister force may be at hand. As long-held grudges turn to violent disputes, humiliating secrets are exposed and disseminated, and the line between truth and pretense becomes increasingly blurry, the citizens' dogged determination to root out evil becomes more dangerous than the evil itself. When the burden of proof is invisible and the crime too terrible to name, everyone becomes a suspect and no one is safe.

TheaterWorks is excited to bring you new audience seating for The Crucible. Audience members will be on the stage to be fully immersed into the story. The seating you choose when purchasing tickets will closely match the seating on the stage but will not be exact. Should you have questions while purchasing your tickets, please contact Patron Services at (623) 815-7930. Arrive 30-45 minutes prior to your show time to ensure adequate time to take your seat in the theater.

Artistic Director, Chris Hamby is no stranger to gothic storytelling, having directed last season's Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, which was nominated for eight AriZoni Awards for Theater Excellence and the 2017-18 season's production of Frankenstein also earning numerous AriZoni Award nominations.

There will be a special pre-show lecture and post-show discussion after the 2:30pm matinee performance on October 19, 2019.

Tickets are now on sale for The Crucible. The production takes place in the Gyder Theater at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts (10580 N. 83rd Drive Peoria, AZ 85345) October 11 - 27, 2019. Single tickets are $18-$38. To purchase tickets, contact the Box Office at (623) 815-7930 or visit www.theaterworks.org.





