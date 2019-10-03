TheaterWorks Receives 30 AriZoni Awards For 2018-19 Season

On Monday, September 23, 2019, Theater Works received a staggering 30 AriZoni Awards. The AriZoni Awards recognize excellence in theatrical performances, as well as individuals who produce exceptional work in all aspects of theatre across the Valley annually. Theater Works received 65 nominations for productions in the 2018-19 season, receiving six awards for the MasterWorks season and 24 awards for YouthWorks productions.

Theater Works is proud to receive the awards for: Best Overall Production (YouthWorks 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, YouthWorks Disney's Beauty and the Beast), Original Writing (Youth Works 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Kyle Olson), Original Score (Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, Wesley Skinner), Actress in a Major Role (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Amanda Glenn; YouthWorks 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Jessica Kupillas; YouthWorks Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Addison Bowman), Actor in a Major Role (Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, Angel Lopez; YouthWorks Robin Hood, William Monson; YouthWorks Robin Hood, Zachary Athanasakis; YouthWorks Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Teddy Ladley), Actress in a Supporting Role (A Christmas Carol, Clara Bentz), Actor in a Supporting Role (YouthWorks 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, AJ Palubinskas; YouthWorks Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Jared Barbee), Rising Star (YouthWorks Beauty and the Beast, Mila Martinez), Director (YouthWorks Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Chris Hamby), Musical Direction (YouthWorks Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Ken Goodenberger), Choreography (YouthWorks Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Paul Pedersen), Scenic Design (YouthWorks 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Jason Washburn, Michael Armstrong; YouthWorks Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Dori Brown), Costume Design (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Heather Striebel; Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Kathi Miller, Brenda Moulder), Hair and Makeup Design (YouthWorks Disney's Beauty and the Beast, DeAndrea Vaughn), Lighting Design (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Jeff A. Davis; YouthWorks Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Jeff A. Davis), Sound Design (YouthWorks 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Josh Hontz; YouthWorks Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Daniel Nishimura), Property Design (YouthWorks Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Jason Washburn), Fight Choreography (YouthWorks Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Brian Maticic) and Media Design (YouthWorks Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Bobby Sample).

These awards help to demonstrate the level of professionalism and artistry Theater Works has attained. Theater Works is proud of all the actors, artists and production team members who come together to create amazing theater and is proud to be a member of the Valley theater community.

To find out more about Theater Works, contact the Box Office at (623) 815.7930 or visit www.theaterworks.org.

Theater Works at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts is entering its 34th season of providing exceptional theater to the West Valley. Theater Works is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to provide opportunities for children, patrons and artists to experience theater that inspires, enriches and enlightens through the performing arts. Theater Works acts as the managing tenant for the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts which features more than 200 events a year including: live theater, classical concerts, jazz, popular music, dance, comedy, cultural events, festivals, youth and adult education classes and much more. For more information, call 623.815.7930 or visit www.theaterworks.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories

More Hot Stories For You